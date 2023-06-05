Jacquemus Unveils Portofino Pop-up, Teases French Destination

GRAND TOUR: As is his wont, Jacquemus has taken to Instagram to unveil Portofino, Italy, as the third stop in his summerlong series of pop-ups — and tease that his next destination may be France.

This time, Simone Porte Jacquemus is setting up shop at the Via Calata Marconi menswear outpost of Italian multibrand retailer Modes, which counts some 22 stores across Italy, France and Switzerland. Set right on the cobbled quay, the store features light wood furniture and vaulted brick ceilings contrasting with the geometric lighted displays.

Open until Oct. 16, the 1,735-square-foot Jacquemus pop-up will carry the third drop of the Été capsule collection dedicated to summer. Expect further plays in his ongoing ode to the French Riviera, with women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and hats, in pale yellow and earthy tones exclusive to the Modes Portofino capsule.

On Instagram, the teaser images showed abbreviated body-skimming dresses for her and high-waisted trousers for him, paired with a basket-weave open collar shirt, fitted jackets — or a bare bronzed chest. Accessories included one of the designer’s signature oversize straw hats, chunky golden jewelry earrings and necklaces as well as versions of the Chiquito and Le Bisou bags.

Inside the Jacquemus Modes Portofino pop-up Adrien Dirand/Courtesy of Jacquemus

The two previous releases were made available in the Cernobbio pop-up on Lake Como, where Jacquemus took over a luxury retailer traditionally managed by Tessabit and founded in 1953; at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills, and exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce.

Asked what the French destination could be, fans were suggesting destinations such as Cannes, Saint-Tropez or Marseille, a city dear to the heart of the French designer, who staged his first menswear show in the Mediterranean port city in 2018.