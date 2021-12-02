Jacquemus’ Latest Pop-up Operates 24 Hours a Day Like a Vending Machine

×
The pink-hued retail space will operate nonstop until midnight on Dec. 5, offering the Pink 2 capsule and the new Bambino Long bag.

The Jacquemus 24/24 pop-up store on
The Jacquemus 24/24 pop-up store on Rue de Richelieu in Paris. Yoann et Marco / Courtesy of Jacquemus

PROPAGATING PINK: If you don’t like pink, enter the Jacquemus 24/24 pop-up at your own risk. But if you do, the French designer’s two-day Parisian retail space is the place to get your fix — day or night.

Like the Pink 2 holiday capsule launched on Tuesday, the store was unveiled with the question “do you still like pink?” and a glowing neon spells out “Jacquemus 24/24” on the bright pink façade of its 16 Rue de Richelieu location in Paris’ 1st arrondissement.

Inspired by automated convenience stores, the pop-up marking the launch of the Bambino Long bag will operate 24 hours a day, starting on Friday at 10 a.m. and running until Dec. 5 at midnight.

To achieve this, the 355-square-foot space has been filled with 90 automated lockers, with a digital screen serving as till and catalogue.

Up for grabs are the bag itself — in pink, of course — as well as a selection from the Pink 2 capsule collection, including bucket hats, scarves and the Rond Carré candle, a collaboration with Belgian artist Ann Vincent available in very limited quantities.

After completing the credit card-only transaction, customers receive a locker number and the code to unlock the door to get their prize. Behind the scenes, regular refills will ensure items remain available for the duration of the pop-up.

All products in the pop-up are also sold on the official Jacquemus e-commerce site — but where’s the fun in that?

