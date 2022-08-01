Jacques Launches Latest Tennis-inspired Capsule

Men’s performance line Jacques has introduced its fourth tennis-inspired capsule available, exclusively on Jacquesnyc.com.

Founded by Gregg Cohenca in 2018, Jacques takes a different approach to activewear with minimal design inspired by architecture and natural elements, like concrete, stone, clay and water, and crafted with premium fabrics.

Collection 004 upgrades the brand’s assortment with short- and long-sleeve polo shirts in four-way stretch fabrics, and compression shorts in nylon with a liner that has moisture management through an absorption technique that aims to transport sweat away from the body without drying the skin, and Coldblack UV protection treatment that aims to protect the body from heat. Additional pieces include tennis pants and a bomber jacket in mid-weight, technical stretch soft nylon. The activewear is also Bluesign approved and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.

A look from Jacques Collection 004. Courtesy Photo

The active offering is complemented by virgin wool open-collar short- and long-sleeve polo shirts for lounging between games or spectating, and basic nylon tennis shorts. Most styles are offered in white, ivory, navy and black as well as a chocolate brown colorway the brand is producing for the first time. Prices range from $135 to $425.

To support the collection, Jacques produced a look book and short video at Temple Guiting Manor in the Cotswold region of England, featuring 14th-century limestone structures and an overgrown garden.