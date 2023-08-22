Jacquie Aiche Launches Sunrise Timex Watch

L.A. fine jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche does know how to curate a vibe.

In the Beverly Hills bungalow that is her showroom, feather headdresses, petrified wood sculptures, a yoga studio, backyard lounge and Stevie Nicks soundtrack cast a boho spell. It’s no wonder clients (Rihanna and Dua Lipa are fans) like to stop by in person and buy their “jewelry as lingerie,” as the designer calls her layered pieces, including the belly chains, finger bracelets, inlaid eye and personalized hieroglyphic name pendants that have kept her in business for 16 years.

Her diamond and gemstone pieces, like the custom maternity body chains and mesh bras she’s made for Rihanna, the “alien” inlaid pendant Gigi Hadid had with her on her summer vacation, and the teardrop tourmaline and pointed crystal necklace Taylor Swift wore in New York last week can run in the five figures and beyond. (Custom work is 40 percent of the jeweler’s business.)

But Aiche also has more accessible collaborations, including one with Tropic of C on gold-plated designs, and another with Timex on watches incorporating her brand’s flower and eye motifs.

On Wednesday, she releases the second drop with Timex, a Sunrise timepiece with a face crafted with a multicolored mother of pearl mosaic of celestial rays rising above the ocean.

The Sunrise watch from Timex.

“Timex is actually a beautiful and endearing story,” she said, sharing the background. “My dad had nine spine surgeries in a year and a half, and my life kind of stopped. I sat with him at the hospital the whole time, and after every surgery, he would jump out of bed and say, ‘I’m like a Timex watch, I keep on ticking.'”

It was kismet, because during his eighth surgery, Aiche got an email out of nowhere asking if she’d ever consider doing a collaboration with Timex.

“So each Timex that we sell is like a little love note to my dad,” Aiche said, noting that the first drop sold out in minutes.

The price of the Jacquie Aiche x Timex Sunrise watch is $375 and it’s available on the JA and Timex websites.

There is more to come through next year, including a larger watch designed with men in mind. “The collection is growing and so many people have every single one,” she said. “And for me, it’s actually been a blessing to be able to offer something that’s affordable especially during times when even our heavy hitters aren’t spending the way that they used to.”

She also has under-$500 collaborations with NSF on sweats, and soon with Kashwere on blankets and robes, all with her signature eyes.

“Yeah, everyone wants it,” said Aiche of the symbol that’s been paired with a snake, a marquis and more. “It’s funny because we design about four or five each year and then there’s one that stays with us.”