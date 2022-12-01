×
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes High-low in Dramatic Stéphane Rolland Couture Dress for ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Her husband Will Smith stars in the drama, which will be released on Dec. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jada Pinkett Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" movie premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith made an ethereal arrival to the “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the occasion, the actress looked to French designer Stéphane Rolland’s fall 2023 haute couture collection, wearing the long asymmetrical gown embroidered with crystals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jada Pinkett Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Apple TV+ “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

The silhouette featured a mock-neck, poncho-like top with sparkling embellishments. The rest of the gown consisted of a voluminous skirt that led into an ultra-long ruffled train.

She coordinated the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s silver strappy Harmony sandals. Her accessories included silver bangles, a silver bar ring and an Allora ear pin by Kat Kim.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jada Pinkett Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Apple TV+ “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

For makeup, Pinkett Smith kept in-theme with her ethereal look, wearing a white silver eye shadow and glowy blush.

She attended the movie premiere alongside her husband, Will Smith, who wore a burgundy suit. Also in attendance at the star-studded movie premiere was the rest of the Smith family, including their children, Jaden and Willow. Smith’s eldest son Trey, from a previous marriage, joined his siblings on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the Apple TV+ “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

The Smith family continues to make ventures into the media and fashion industry. In November, rapper and designer Jaden Smith spoke to WWD about his inclusionary fashion line MSFTS. In September, songstress Willow Smith partnered with Mugler to donate $50,000 to her mother’s alma mater, Baltimore School for the Arts. Willow was named as the face of Mugler’s women’s scent Alien Goddess in 2021.

Premiering on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, “Emancipation” follows the story of an enslaved man who escapes through the treacherous swamps of Louisiana to freedom. Based on the historical accounts of “Whipped Peter,” the movie stars Will Smith, Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

