THE JADEN EFFECT: One month shy of wrapping up its digital-only edition, Pitti Uomo is inviting Jaden Smith’s hip brand MSFTSrep to showcase its fall 2021 collection on the Pitti Connect digital platform on Wednesday.

Pronounced Misfits Republic, MSFTSrep is an art collective and lifestyle brand cofounded by Smith alongside Moises and Mateo Arias offering gender-neutral apparel.

“The international preview of the fall 2021 MSFTSrep collection allows us to enrich and complete the roster of events featured on Pitti Uomo’s Billboard [the digital fair’s editorial section], with which we offered a comprehensive and varied showcase of men’s fashion,” said Lapo Cianchi, director of communications and events at Pitti Immagine.

The virtual fall edition of the leading men’s trade show is set to wrap on April 5.

The MSFTSrep collection, named “Untitled,” comprises three looks including a tailored suit with a cropped blazer and kilt-inspired skirt over pants, the former emblazoned with a drawing of hands giving the middle finger; a hoodie dress complete with a trail and abstract prints, as well as a ski suit. The three cofounders described the lineup, flanked by a black-and-white video to be displayed on the Pitti Connect platform, as a symbol of youth rebellion.

The 22-year-old multitalented Smith has consistently showcased a unique sense of style, mixing high and low and pushing the boundaries of fashion. Among his most eccentric outfits, he showed up at the Met Gala wearing a Louis Vuitton coat over a T-shirt and sneakers and carrying a gold record as a “date.” He also wore a Batman suit to the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, proving that nothing is too outlandish for the young rapper, actor and Instagram star.

As reported, earlier this week Pitti Immagine revealed its schedule of physical trade shows hopefully taking place starting in June. In particular, Pitti Uomo is slated to run June 15 to 17 at the Fortezza da Basso location, one day less than usual.

Last January, Pitti Immagine skipped all winter editions of its events, with Pitti Uomo, Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo replaced by digital showcases on the Pitti Connect platform.