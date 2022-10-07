Jaden Smith Wears Statement Headpiece for MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 Launch at Selfridges

Jaden Smith attended the launch of his MSFTSrep’s fall 2022 collection in London at Selfridges in a look from the latest release.

The actor wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting at the Federal Reserve. He coordinated with a pleated skirt and light-wash denim jeans with images of cymatics on the legs.

Jaden Smith presents MSFTSrep’s new fall 2022 collection at Selfridges on Friday in London Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sel

Smith literally topped off his look with a large flower-shaped headpiece he used to frame his face; he embraced the style earlier at Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

MSFTSrep was cofounded in 2012 by Jaden and his sister Willow Smith, along with actors Moises Arias and his brother Mateo Arias. Since launching the brand they have showcased it at Pitti Uomo and the label is stocked at Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch, Mr Porter and The Webster. The line focuses on gender-neutral apparel, playing off much of Jaden’s style sense.

The launch at Selfridges marks the second time the creative celebrated with the department store. Last year he gave a one-off performance for the launch of MSFTSrep’s fall 2021 collection and his New Balance Vision Racer collaboration at the store. Smith collaborated with Selfridges in September 2019 to transform the indoor skate bowl into the store’s new designer street room.