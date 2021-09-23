Jaden Smith Performs at Selfridges for MSFTSrep Launch

American rapper, designer and actor Jaden Smith celebrated the launch of MSFTSrep’s fall 2021 collection and his New Balance Vision Racer collaboration at London’s Selfridges Wednesday night with a one-off performance.

Selfridges said Smith has formed a long-term partnership with the retailer to work on a project that touches product, performance and new ideas across its stores in London, Manchester, Birmingham and online.

Smith first collaborated with Selfridges in September 2019, transforming the indoor skate bowl in its new designer street room into a pop-up dubbed “Everything Bad for You” that will stock all things Jaden Smith.

This time, on top of launching three shop-in-shop concepts for MSFTSrep and New Balance, where Smith holds both creative director and brand ambassador roles, Selfridges will also take Smith and friends on a tour across the U.K. for a series of performances and conversations, starting from London.

On Wednesday night, Smith gave a preview of what to expect from his latest album, “CTV3 Day Trippers Edition,” as well as songs from his album “CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.,” which has reached more than 250 million global streams since it was released in August 2020.

Sebastian Manes, executive buying director at Selfridges, said Smith’s energy and his community-focused way of thinking have inspired new ways for the retailer to connect with visitors.

“Together, we are exploring creativity and sustainability through the lens of innovative production processes and new models. I’m so proud to welcome Jaden to the Selfridges family, and to see what can be achieved when friends come together,” he said.

Pronounced Misfits Republic, MSFTSrep is an art collective and lifestyle brand cofounded by Smith alongside Moises and Mateo Arias offering gender-neutral apparel. The brand presented its fall 2021 collection on the Pitti Connect digital platform earlier this year.

RELATED:

Jaden Smith to Take Over Selfridges’ Skate Bowl

Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep Brand to Show on Pitti Uomo’s Digital Platform