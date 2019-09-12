CALIFORNIAN TOUCH: Jaden Smith is Selfridges’ latest collaborator, as the British department store continues its ongoing experiment with new retail formats and customer entertainment.

This time, it has joined forces with the young actor and musician to transform the indoor skate bowl in its new designer street room into a pop-up dubbed “Everything Bad for You” that will stock all things Jaden Smith.

There will be merchandise from Smith’s recent album “Erys,” from Smith’s label Msfts and 100 vintage T-shirts sourced in Los Angeles and screen-printed with Erys’ graphic.

This is the first time Msfts is made available in the U.K. and it will be exclusive to Selfridges, sold at the pop-up and then on the retailer’s sites and Birmingham and Manchester locations.

“Jaden Smith is a multifaceted artist that has rapidly created progressive and exciting works in the world of music, art and fashion. We wanted to bring his Erys vision to our designer street room, which was created to house unique retail experiences that would amaze, amuse and surprise our customers,” said Jack Cassidy, Selfridges’ buying manager.

Smith said he was drawn to the project for the opportunity to “push his vision all the way to London” and he was also adamant about incorporating a charity element too.

That’s why he is asking guests attending the pop-up shop opening on Sept. 17 to donate an item of clothing as they purchase a new one at Selfridges. He will be donating the clothes collected to Centrepoint charity, which supports homeless youth.