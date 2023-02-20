×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep to Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

The brand will take over space in Galeries Lafayette from Feb. 24 to March 20.

The Jaden Smith Survival Guide
Jaden Smith in a flower hat from his latest MSFTSrep collection. Blair Caldwell

Jaden Smith will bring his fashion brand to Paris for a month-long pop-up at the famed department store Galeries Lafayette.

Smith’s MSFTSrep will take over a first-floor space for his latest drop. Titled “Trippy Summer,” the collection explores the counterculture of the 1960s. The unisex pieces include jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, pants and accessories that play with the bright psychedelic colors of the decade and are inspired by musicians Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles.

The pop-up will reflect the manifesto of the collection with minimalist decoration and an emphasis on greenery and nature – fitting as the collection features items such as a sunflower hat. Items from the collection will also be presented on the store’s main staircase.

Related Galleries

The sunflower hat is a nod to an episode of father Will Smith’s TV hit “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” which aired in 1993. In the episode, a sunflower hat is treated as a source of embarrassment. The younger Smith wanted to embrace the hat and include the item in the collection as a symbol to express his love of flowers and our relationship with nature.

MSFTSrep was co-founded a decade ago by Smith, his sister Willow and actors Moises and Mateo Arias. The label’s moniker is a meant to reflect a place where fellow “misfits” could come together and share ideas.

This follows the label moving its production to Italy in 2021 as Smith seeks to grow the business as well as stand by his environmental and social-equity ethos. Smith has turned MSFTSrep into a cruelty-free brand, uses eco-friendly materials including apple leather, pays fair wages to factory workers and produces in small batches to avoid over production.

The pop-up will remain from Feb. 24 to March 20, with Smith set to make an appearance during Paris Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Hot Summer Bags

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep to Hold Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad