Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep to Pop Up During Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith will bring his fashion brand to Paris for a month-long pop-up at the famed department store Galeries Lafayette.

Smith’s MSFTSrep will take over a first-floor space for his latest drop. Titled “Trippy Summer,” the collection explores the counterculture of the 1960s. The unisex pieces include jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, pants and accessories that play with the bright psychedelic colors of the decade and are inspired by musicians Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles.

The pop-up will reflect the manifesto of the collection with minimalist decoration and an emphasis on greenery and nature – fitting as the collection features items such as a sunflower hat. Items from the collection will also be presented on the store’s main staircase.

The sunflower hat is a nod to an episode of father Will Smith’s TV hit “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” which aired in 1993. In the episode, a sunflower hat is treated as a source of embarrassment. The younger Smith wanted to embrace the hat and include the item in the collection as a symbol to express his love of flowers and our relationship with nature.

MSFTSrep was co-founded a decade ago by Smith, his sister Willow and actors Moises and Mateo Arias. The label’s moniker is a meant to reflect a place where fellow “misfits” could come together and share ideas.

This follows the label moving its production to Italy in 2021 as Smith seeks to grow the business as well as stand by his environmental and social-equity ethos. Smith has turned MSFTSrep into a cruelty-free brand, uses eco-friendly materials including apple leather, pays fair wages to factory workers and produces in small batches to avoid over production.

The pop-up will remain from Feb. 24 to March 20, with Smith set to make an appearance during Paris Fashion Week.