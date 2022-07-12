×
Jaime Xie on Her Favorite Paris Couture Week Shows and ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3

The socialite-turned-reality television personality spoke to WWD about her favorite couture shows and what’s next for the hit Netflix series.

Jaime Xie
Jaime Xie at the Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture show. Stephane Feugere/WWD

When she’s not filming for “Bling Empire,” Jaime Xie is jetting off from one fashion show to another.

During Paris Couture Week, the socialite-heiress, who is the eldest scion of tech billionaire Ken Xie, attended some of the most exclusive runway shows, such as Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Jean Paul Gaultier and Alexandre Vauthier.

If she had to pick her favorites, they would be Balenciaga and Schiaparelli, two brands she tends to wear frequently. She holds both creative directors, Demna and Daniel Roseberry, respectively, in high regard, due to their creativity and craftsmanship.

“Schiaparelli is always very special because the way Daniel does couture — it’s unlike any other brand,” Xie told WWD. “They’re real pieces of art. You can tell there is a lot of thought behind it, and it’s wearable art. That is what couture is about. For me, it’s always such an honor to be at his shows, because they’re just magical. When I see his collections, it makes me realize that this is why I love fashion so much.”

On the other hand, Balenciaga, which Xie confessed takes her top ranking of last week’s wide display of haute couture, holds a special place for her due to her close relationship with the brand and Demna’s out-of-the-box ideas.

“You never know what Demna is going to do. For me, Balenciaga is always a whole experience,” Xie said. “I loved how he had the collaboration with Bang & Olufsen — a handbag that plays music? That’s not a thing that you would think of, but of course Demna did, and he made it come to life.”

“I also love how it was very intimate. It was, I think, only 120 people. So I felt honored to be part of that group that he chose, because it’s just cool to be part of something that is one of Demna’s couture collections. I actually had never been to a Balenciaga couture show before,” she continued.

Though she had attended regular Balenciaga runway shows in the past, this marked Xie’s first time at the Spanish luxury fashion house’s couture show — and it was a memorable one.

With a star-studded lineup both on the runway, including Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, and in the front row, along with one-of-a-kind looks, including a grand, avant-garde wedding gown that went viral on social media, Xie’s reasons seem warranted.

It would also not be a proper couture week for the socialite without an array of over-the-top, memorable outfits to complement.

For the Balenciaga show, Xie wore a red tracksuit from the Balenciaga and Adidas collaboration that was unveiled at the New York Stock Exchange in May. “It was one of my favorites and most comfortable, of course,” she said.

However, her favorite outfit of the week was perhaps her most uncomfortable — a black leather one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens paired with thigh-high leather boots with gold detailing, accessorized with spiky, gold sunglasses and long gold nail attachments. But, all is well in the name of fashion, Xie said.

“It actually left scars on my nose, the sunglasses that I wore,” she confessed. “They actually cut into my nose. My mom came with me to Schiaparelli’s show and she was like, ‘Jaime, don’t you want to take those off?’ I’m like, ‘Of course I want to, but this is not about comfort.’ Comfort — you have to throw that word out the window when it comes to couture.”

As for her professional endeavors, Xie says that the third season of Netflix’s “Bling Empire,” of which she is a main cast member, has already wrapped filming and is slated to debut in the fall. The second season premiered in May.

“There’s definitely some drama and stuff going on in there,” she teased of the upcoming season. “If you thought that season two ended a little abruptly, it’s because it’ll continue on in season three. We kind of shot it all together.”

When she returns to Los Angeles, where she is based, Xie also hopes to work on a line of vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free sweets, something her audience can enjoy regardless of their dietary restrictions. Though she is a vegan, Xie has a “huge sweet tooth.”

“In my downtime, I love to bake and cook. I guess I’ve never really shown much of that,” Xie said. “For me, I thought my platform is more fashion, but my two favorite things are food and fashion.”

