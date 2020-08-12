BURTON’S LAST DESIGNS: During his lifetime, Jake Burton Carpenter designed thousands of products and now the last collaborative capsule collection that he had a hand in is being released.

Nearly nine months after the Burton founder’s death, the company that he built from the ground up is debuting the final installment of the Mine77 and Neighborhood collection. Carpenter was known to be all-in with this collaboration with the Japanese streetwear brand, working closely with Neighborhood founder, chief executive officer and designer Shinsuke Takizawa.

Lest anyone challenge the validity of that alliance, Burton posted a teaser BTS video on its site, showing Carpenter and Takizawa greeting each other and embracing before taking a closer look at one of the denim pieces. The clip closes with, “The Mine is ours.”

Even though his brand was geared for legions of snowboarders, Burton always took jeans seriously. So much so that the snowboard pants that U.S. Olympians wore to the 2010 Winter Games were inspired by jeans and were made with Gore-Tex, using a process called photo-sublimation. The Vermont-based company was the official outfitter of the American team.

Burton’s new Mine77 x Neighborhood five-piece drop features military-inspired denim and velvet pieces including cargo pocket overalls, a denim jacket with four pockets, selvedge jeans, eight-pocket cargo jeans and a reversible jacket. From Aug. 13, the collection will be sold via the Burton site in the U.S., Canada and Japan, as well as in the company’s stores in Vermont, New York, Tokyo and Osaka.

Burton first unveiled Mine77 in December of 2018, after weartesting and creating it himself. This final installment is the last range of products the company founder was personally involved with the development of.

However bittersweet that may be, the company reached another milestone this week — Burton’s social compliance program has been accredited by the Fair Labor Association.