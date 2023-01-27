×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Gyllenhaal to Front Ginori 1735 Campaign

For the first time, the luxury porcelain brand has appointed an actor for its campaign, which will be rolled out in May.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is photographed for USA Today on June 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. PUBLISHED IMAGE. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Contour by Getty Images)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Contour by Getty Images) Contour RA

GYLLENHAAL FOR GINORI: For the first time, Ginori 1735 is turning to Hollywood to launch a new advertising campaign.

The storied porcelain brand has tapped actor Jake Gyllenhaal to front the ads in images lensed by Gray Sorrenti, which will be released in May.

Jake Gyllenhaal is a great master of his art, with a strong personal style and naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly express the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house,” said Alain Prost, chairman and chief executive officer of Ginori 1735, as the actor is described as a longtime fan of the brand.

“These characteristics make him perfect to reflect Ginori 1735’s vision of bringing art into everyday life and everyday life into art fully expressing one’s individuality and overcoming each distinction of age and personality through the passion for Italian culture, color and gracious hospitality,” the CEO added.

Ginori 1735 has been controlled by the Kering Group since 2013 and creates tableware collections, art objects, gifts, flatware and drinkware.

Ginori 1735 has a distribution network that includes its e-commerce channel, which reaches 31 countries globally; flagship stores in Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino, Italy, and Paris; select dealers in Italy, and high-end department stores and multibrand specialty stores around the world.

Gyllenhaal has just been tapped to work with Ruth Negga in “Presumed Innocent,” the upcoming limited series to run on Appple TV+ and inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same title.

Passionate about sailing, the Oscar-nominated actor has also been fronting men’s scent Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, rolled out in August 2021, the brand’s first fragrance launched under license with L’Oréal. Luna Rossa is the name of the Italian sailing team owned by Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli.

Ginori 1735 refers to the 18th-century origins of the company, when the Marquis Carlo Andrea Ginori launched the future Manifattura di Doccia in the villa of the family estate. Formerly called Richard Ginori, for 285 years its artisans have been producing luxury porcelain tableware and other elements for the home, partnering with artists and luxury brands, most recently for example with Etro and Buccellati, and artists Luke Edward Hall and Paolo Stella.

