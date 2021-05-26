Jake Gyllenhaal, Russ & Daughter, and New York Forever have collaborated on the Lox Hoodie, a French terry pullover with a drawstring hood made by Storytellers + Creators.

Proceeds from the sale of the hoodie benefit the Actors Fund’s efforts to support New York City theater workers impacted by the pandemic.

The Lox Hoodie, manufactured in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, is oversize, black-on-black, 100 percent organic cotton, and sustainably manufactured. It sells for $150 and went on sale today.

The hoodie comes in sizes XS to XL and pays homage to New York Forever, a non-profit campaign to create a stronger New York.

“New York is not New York without food and the arts. This hoodie reflects the intersection of the communities and the shared desire Jake, Russ & Daughters, and New York Forever have to support these communities so deeply impacted by the pandemic,” said Niki Russ Federman, fourth generation, co-owner of Russ & Daughters.

“We are very excited to see that an idea hatched a year ago with Jake has come to fruition,” added Josh Russ Tupper, fourth-generation co-owner of Russ & Daughters, which was founded in 1914 and is known for its smoked fish, caviar, bagels, bialys, babka and other traditional baked foods.

Risa Heller and Jonathan Rosen, founders of NY Forever, said they jumped at the chance to collaborate with Russ & Daughters and Gyllenhaal. “We created this organization to get all New Yorkers engaged in the city’s recovery, and we hope people will be as excited to buy this as we are to be making it,” they said in a statement.

It is being sold on russanddaughters.goldbelly.com.

Last summer, Gyllenhaal and Russ & Daughters created a limited-edition tie-dye T-shirt for $40 supporting independent restaurants. That T-shirt sold out and they raised $92,000 for the Independent Restaurant Coalition.