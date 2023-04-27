Jake Gyllenhaal’s Turn for Ginori, Altuzarra’s Archives, a Pub Shop

GYLLENHAAL AND GINORI: Ginori 1735 is rolling out in May its first campaign fronted by an A-list Hollywood actor — Jake Gyllenhaal, whose first photo for the brand was revealed exclusively to WWD.

Gyllenhaal will be seen portrayed in a photo series hinging on the Oriente Italiano collection and lensed by Gray Sorrenti.

In an enticing video filmed at the storied Ginori 1735 manufacturing plant in Sesto Fiorentino that was recently revamped, Gyllenhaal shines the spotlight on the brand’s craftsmanship.

Observing the skilled artisans creating the beautiful porcelain pieces by hand, the actor “is inspired to share his own passions and appreciation,” said the company. The video ends with Gyllenhaal preparing a shared meal made with local ingredients.

Gyllenhaal underscored that Ginori 1735 “values both tradition and innovation. Their deep dedication to craft is inspiring. Our partnership aims to express the importance of slowing down, enjoying life and appreciating the beauty of art. I am thrilled to be a part of this project and grateful for the wonderful experience of being able to film the campaign in the Ginori’s timeless factory, alongside their skilled artisans. We had a wonderful time making this.”

Alain Prost, chairman and chief executive officer of Ginori 1735, said the actor is a longtime fan of the brand, and defined him as “a great master of his art, with a strong personal style,” who “naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly express the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house.”

Gyllenhaal has just been tapped to work with Ruth Negga in “Presumed Innocent,” the upcoming limited series on Apple TV+ and inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same title.

Passionate about sailing, the Oscar-nominated actor has also been fronting men’s scent Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, rolled out in August 2021, the brand’s first fragrance launched under license with L’Oréal. Luna Rossa is the name of the Italian sailing team owned by Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli.

Ginori 1735 refers to the 18th-century origins of the company, when the Marquis Carlo Andrea Ginori launched the future Manifattura di Doccia in the villa of the family estate. Formerly called Richard Ginori, for 285 years its artisans have been producing luxury porcelain tableware and other elements for the home, partnering with artists and luxury brands, most recently for example with Etro and Buccellati, and artists Luke Edward Hall and Paolo Stella.

Ginori 1735 has been controlled by the Kering Group since 2013 and creates tableware collections, art objects and gifts.

The company has a distribution network that includes its e-commerce channel, which reaches 31 countries globally; flagships in Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino, Italy, and Paris; select dealers in Italy, and high-end department stores and multibrand specialty stores around the world.

During Milan Design Week, the brand introduced furniture in collaboration with Venetian designer Luca Nichetto and the Domus collection of statement pieces — coffee tables, lamps, chairs, poufs and accessories.

Nichetto designed the Domus home collection for Ginori with glassmaker Barovier & Toso and Rubelli fabrics. — LUISA ZARGANI

PLUMBING THE ARCHIVES: In partnership with resale platform Reflaunt, designer brand Altuzarra will launch this summer its own resale offering: Altuzarra Archive.

The launch of Altuzarra Archive represents a significant push toward a sustainable and circular business model for the New York-based brand, while simultaneously giving access to a never-before-sold archival collection. Altuzarra Archive will offer customers the opportunity to buy and sell pre-owned clothing and accessories, as well as showcase a selection of items from seasons past and one-of-a-kind runway pieces, among other items.

The resale platform rewards customers for extending longevity of their items while incentivizing loyalty and retention by giving store credit in return.

Altuzarra is getting into the resale business in partnership with resale platform Reflaunt. courtesy of Altuzarra

“Given the cyclical nature of fashion, it’s meaningful to be able to extend the life cycle of styles from past collections by breathing new life into them and giving customers a rare opportunity to shop them,” said creative director Joseph Altuzarra. “Altuzarra’s designs are meant to last and become go-to elements in our customer’s wardrobe. Their value extends way beyond a single season, and I am excited to allow new customers to rediscover them and style them with current Altuzarra pieces as well.”

Altuzarra Archive will offer a museum-like curation of older seasonal items, whether it be an exclusive item from the runway or a one-of-a-kind sample. These pieces will only be available through the resale platform. — LISA LOCKWOOD

PUB STOP: British jewelry brand Completedworks is making its own rules in setting up its first shop.

Artistic director Anna Jewsbury collaborated with London-based interior design studio Hollie Bowden on the two-floor space, which serves as an appointments-only store, showroom and office for the brand in a former pub in north Marylebone.

The 2,500-square-foot space has been coated in beige paint with hard metalware columns, door handles and a staircase with a glass rail.

“We intuitively understood what the brand needed was a carefully calibrated setting rather than an overly flashy, ‘interior-design’ approach. We focussed on two materials, lime wash and aluminum, that ran through the space,” said Bowden, who had not met Jewsbury before the project.

The new showroom from Completedworks. Courtesy of Completedworks

When Jewsbury was toying with the idea of the renovation, Bowden was the only person she contacted.

“The wraparound lime wash created a perfectly neutral frame, and with aluminum we explored the different ways the material could be manipulated to create sculptural forms and structures — folding it, hammering and welding,” said Bowden.

Jewsbury was operating and working from the space while it was under construction. She saw the place come alive gradually while it was being furnished by Byron Pritchard with a sofa from Italy and the metal pieces from Ritual Works being installed.

The intention was to create a salon concept, so that it feels more intimate, a notion that Jewsbury has carried out through the brand since launching in 2013, from the delicate silver and gold jewelry designs to the quirky take on homeware.

“One function of the development of our new showroom and workspace was to create a space which we could use to develop and participate in projects that act as catalysts for social engagement, leading to spatial and political change,” said Jewsbury.

The first series of projects she’s focusing on is bringing back the dying art of practical work.

“We want people to spend more time using their hands — to spend more time making, foraging and gardening. We started with a ceramic class in the space alongside going into a local school to run a class for the children,” said Jewsbury. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

SKIMS AT SAKS: Skims launched at Saks Fifth Avenue Wednesday. The partnership brings Skims further into retail.

Skims worked with Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger to design a dedicated shop inside the fifth floor of Saks New York. The space features Skims signature rounded-edged fixtures, inclusive mannequins and a shapewear wall.

To commemorate the launch, Skims also designed a visual installation on the main floor atrium of Saks New York with digital screens displaying a campaign of models wearing Seamless Sculpt shapewear walking across New York City’s bustling streets. The campaign was shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

Skims’ visual installation at Saks Fifth Avenue. courtesy of Skims

Beginning Wednesday, Skims is available on Saks.com and in the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, with plans to open additional doors across the U.S., including Bal Harbour, Florida; Houston, and Boston, throughout the rest of the quarter. The product assortment features Skims’ signature collections, including Fits Everybody, Seamless Sculpt and Cotton, alongside Soft Lounge and Boyfriend styles.

“Launching at Saks Fifth Avenue is an exciting move into expanding Skims’ curated retail partnerships. Saks is an iconic fashion institution, and I’m thrilled Skims will now be available to its customers,” said Jens Grede, chief executive officer of Skims, which is co-owned by Kim Kardashian.

Dayna Ziegler, senior vice president, general merchandise manager of women’s contemporary and modern ready-to-wear at Saks, added, “Our customers are always seeking the very best in fashion, and Skims offers an inclusive, innovative addition to our ever-growing assortment.”

In addition to Saks, Skims is also available at Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSense, Net-a-porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones. — L.L.

THE ART AT RETAIL: For Nick Mele, the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman is feeling a lot like home.

The fine art photographer has lent his work to a new exhibition, “Please Sign In All Guests,” displayed throughout the retailer’s home department. Known for capturing luxe lifestyle and leisure scenes from resort towns like Palm Beach and Newport, the figures within his photos are elegantly dressed, accessorized (several shots hone in on gem-stacked hands), and surrounded by markers of affluence. The exhibition, Mele’s first in New York, expands upon his recent shows in Palm Beach and Dallas with the addition of photographs and personal pieces that feature quotes reminiscent of his grandmother’s needlepoint pillows.

“The main part of the show, however, is full of whimsical scenes of made up characters in fabulous, over the top settings,” said Mele.

“Do Not Disturb,” photograph by Nick Mele. Nick Mele

“Although the work features my family, friends and people I meet along the way, the idea is to make the subjects a bit anonymous,” Mele said. “Faces are covered with different objects so that the viewer can put themselves into the picture. Often times, the images that people like the most are the ones people can relate to and put themselves into those situations.”

The opening reception on Tuesday evening was attended by Bergdorf’s Linda Fargo, Martha Stewart, Gillian Miniter, Celerie Kemble, Eleanora Kennedy and Elyse Newhouse.

“Please Sign In All Guests” will be on view through Aug. 23, with prints available for purchase along with home goods curated by Mele. — KRISTEN TAUER

Martha Stewart, Nick Mele and Molly Mele. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

ALL ABOUT WOMEN: Sephora has sponsored a photo exhibition paired with a film featuring 2,000 women from more than 50 countries, which is on display as part of the Jam Capsule, an immersive cultural experience in Paris.

The event is taking place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles trade show venue, where the Jam Capsule is hosting a series that also includes immersive experiences about Japan, legacy and the moon.

“Woman,” the film by Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand. Photo by Jennifer Weil

“Woman,” the exhibit and film, were cocreated by Anastasia Mikova, a Ukrainian-born film director and journalist. While serving as editor in chief of the “Earth From Above” documentaries she began collaborating with the other cocreator of “Woman,” French photographer and director Yann Arthus-Bertrand.

Visitors to the exhibit first encounter 11 upright, rectangular screens, which introduce the concept and showcase still images of women in the movie. They hail from countries as far afield as Vietnam, Bolivia, South Korea, Denmark, the U.S. and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These photos are rich in expression and color, and vary as much as the women in them.

Next door there’s a vast room with scattered benches, so people sit facing all directions, and curvilinear walls. During the 50-minute film, women’s images are projected onto them in all sizes. Some are still, others moving. Some videos are in the mix — think an American woman in cowboy attire surrounded by horses, or women engaged in native dance in Africa.

“Woman” also blends in women’s thought-provoking testimonials about subjects such as relationships to their appearance; discrimination and violence, including female genital mutilation; motherhood, and power.

The ”Woman” project dovetailed from Mikova and Arthus-Bertrand’s previous film, “Human,” which involved 800 interviews. Mikova noted how much women wanted to talk for that, and that once female interviewees felt comfortable enough to confide, there was a great feeling of release.

“Women are ready to speak out, so a window must exist for them to be heard,” said Mikova.

It took five years to pull together “Woman,” in which many women had told their stories for the first time and which had a soft launch on March 4, 2020, a week before COVID-19-related lockdowns in France.

Three years later, the Porte de Versailles location allowed for not just one screen, but multiple screens on to which the film could unfurl.

“The partnership with Sephora also seemed very natural,” said Mikova, noting most of the women appearing to be filmed were made up, well-prepared and feeling beautiful for such an important life event.

The film’s biggest takeaways, she continued, are women’s strength and resilience.

Guillaume Motte, chief executive officer of Sephora, said it took him just seconds to sign on to partner with “Woman.”

“Sephora today — it’s the expression of each [person’s] beauty, and indeed the strength of women through their beauty,” he said. “Everyone at Sephora is extremely proud to be associated with this beautiful work.”

“Woman,” which runs through May 7, chimes with Sephora’s overarching inclusive and diverse ethos, including its campaign, dubbed “The Unlimited Power of Beauty.” — JENNIFER WEIL

MERCURY’S WORLD: Sotheby’s London Galleries will exhibit a selection of items from rock star Freddie Mercury in an exhibition “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own,” from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5.

The showcase will then turn into a series of auctions Sept. 6.

Mercury, the frontman of Queen, was known by the public for belting power anthems in his flamboyant outfits, but privately, he was an avid collector of clothing, antiques and art, kept in his home in Garden Lodge in Kensington.

For the first time in 30 years, Mary Austin, Mercury’s ex-girlfriend, who has resided in the Georgian-style villa since the artist’s death, will share his possessions with the public.

James Jacques Tissot’s “Type of Beauty” (1880) hanging in Freddie Mercury’s home, Garden Lodge. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

“It was important to me to do this in a way that I felt Freddie would have loved, and there was nothing he loved more than an auction,” said Austin.

“I hope this will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit,” she added.

Highlights of the collection include Mercury’s crown and cloak — modeled after St. Edward’s Crown, which will be worn by King Charles III during his upcoming coronation — handwritten lyrics to “We Are the Champions” and “Killer Queen,” as well as the last piece of artwork that Mercury bought, James Jacques Tissot’s “Type of Beauty.”

“Freddie Mercury’s sensational life has left us with a rich array of artistic moments that still move and astound us, a legacy that, like his music, will live on forever,” said Oliver Barker, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe.

The singer, songwriter, and style icon died on ​​Nov. 24, 1991, at the age of 45.

He founded the band Queen alongside guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bassist John Deacon. The group achieved international acclaim with tracks like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” and “We Will Rock You.” — VIOLET GOLDSTONE

CORONATION MOMENT: The countdown to the coronation celebrations begin.

Burberry, a Royal Warrant holder, or official supplier to the British royal family, has partnered with Highgrove Gardens, the private residence of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, on a limited-edition scarf.

The organic silk print scarf features the architecture of the garden with silver birch and magnolia trees, as well as birds and dragonflies, wildflowers such as delphinium, yellow rattle, snowdrop, ox-eye daisy, early purple orchids and fritillary.

The Burberry and Highgrove Gardens scarf. Courtesy of Burberry

The collaboration is a token of shared values between Burberry and Highgrove Gardens with an emphasis on the environment, nature and craftsmanship — all of which the king has supported with his charity The Prince’s Trust.

The scarf is available to purchase from Burberry’s website and global stores, as well as Highgrove Gardens’ website and stores.

The Burberry and Highgrove Gardens scarf.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, many British fashion brands and retailers joined the nation in mourning by temporarily shutting stores and postponing scheduled events, including London Fashion Week shows.

Burberry rescheduled its spring 2023 fashion show, which had been scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, which would be Riccardo Tisci’s last show for the brand.

Burberry has held a warrant from Queen Elizabeth for trenches and weatherproof clothing since the 1950s. It holds another warrant from King Charles III for clothing.

In the wake of the queen’s death, Burberry chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd said the late monarch “will forever be remembered with deep admiration, respect and affection by everyone at Burberry. We join the royal family in mourning her loss.”

More than 800 companies, in Britain and elsewhere, are Royal Warrant holders, supplying goods and services to the royals. Although these companies do not have to follow royal protocol and pause business, many of them made the decision to do so. — H.M.