Jamaal Layne Exits Calvin Klein

Jamaal Layne, executive vice president, global brand and North America marketing at Calvin Klein, has exited the firm.

Layne has been in the role since January, reporting to Linh Peters, global chief marketing officer at Calvin Klein, who will also be leaving the company at the end of the year, as reported.

Prior to joining Calvin Klein, Layne spent over four and a half years at Sonos Inc., the home audio product developer and manufacturer known for its wireless home sound systems. His most recent role there was head of entertainment marketing. He is credited with establishing the brand’s celebrity and influencer marketing initiatives. He also oversaw editorial and partnerships with licensee and streaming partners, including Disney, and led the creation of the Sonos Home Los Angeles experiential showroom. Earlier, Layne held key marketing posts at Adidas, Converse, Nike and Microsoft.

A spokeswoman for Calvin Klein confirmed that Layne is no longer with Calvin Klein, but declined further comment.

At Calvin Klein, Layne was hired to lead and develop the global brand and marketing strategy, while also building a go-to-market strategy for the North American market. His role was to leverage the brand’s DNA to create a global, consumer-centric and performance-driven strategy that would expand across all of Calvin Klein’s global marketing channels.

Peters has been in her role since November 2020, prior to which she was with Starbucks as vice president, loyalty, partnerships and licensed stores product and marketing.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Layne to Join Calvin Klein in Key Marketing Role

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Calvin Klein

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman of the PVH Board