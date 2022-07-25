×
First Exhibition Dedicated to Ossie Clark, Celia Birtwell to Be Staged in Italy

Retailers, Brands Shake Off Macro Issues as Men’s Spring Market Kicks Off

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Metal Mining

Jameela Jamil Channels Villainous Energy in David Koma Mini Dress With ‘Disco Reptile’ Detailing for ‘She-Hulk’ Comic-Con Panel

The actress's dress was inspired by her latest role as She-Hulk's arch nemesis in Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23:
Jameela Jamil attended Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, channeling the dark energy required for her upcoming role as a Marvel super-villain.

For the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” panel, Jamil wore a David Koma black mini dress with Plexiglass crocodile detailing at the hem. The star paired the spaghetti strap dress with black stockings and black heeled platform sandals.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Jameela Jamil attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jameela Jamil attends Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

“Can I get a little commotion for the dress? Love a villain dress with a disco reptile crawling up me,” Jamil wrote on Instagram.

With her nails and toes painted black, Jamil accessorized the look with silver statement rings and a Diane Kordas necklace with a blue diamond Pop art charm reading “Bam!” The actress wore her hair in gently curled locks down her back with her bangs slightly parted in the front. For makeup, Jamil wore a statement black winged eyeliner decorated with green glitter and crystals. The 36-year-old actress wore a crimson lip to complete the look.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Jameela Jamil participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Jameela Jamil attends Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images for Disney

Jamil was at the convention promoting her soon-to-be-released Marvel television series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The half-hour comedy TV series centers around lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner, The Hulk. After suffering a life-threatening injury, Walters needs a blood transfusion from Banner, which causes her to inherit his hulking powers. Though she excels at being an emerald “She-Hulk,” things get a bit complicated in her professional life when she joins a law firm specializing in cases involving super-humans. Jamil is set to play Titania, a super-villain and She-Hulk’s arch nemesis, in the television show. The first episode of “She-Hulk” will premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 17.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Jameela Jamil, fashion detail, attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jameela Jamil’s dress detail at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

Comic-Con International is an annual convention famed for highlighting soon-to-released blockbuster movies, television and more notable forms of action, sci-fi and horror entertainment. The convention spans four days with this year’s event highlighting upcoming projects from Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

