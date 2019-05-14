Another day, another influencer scandal.

Since late April, James Charles and Tati Westbrook, two of the biggest global beauty influencers, have been embroiled in a very public feud, resulting in the former losing roughly 3 million YouTube subscribers since Westbrook released a YouTube video on Friday detailing the fight, according to a live tally streamed on YouTube by the account, Tea4Real.

From how the feud began to the social media backlash, here is everything you need to know about the James Charles and Tati Westbrook fight.

Who are James Charles and Tati Westbrook?

Both Charles and Westbrook are beauty influencers who have made names for themselves on YouTube. Westbrook, who is 37 years old, is behind the Instagram account @glamlifeguru and is billed as one of the first beauty influencers. She posts YouTube videos on makeup tutorials, product reviews and about her personal life, including her struggle with fertility issues. She has launched a beauty ingestible brand, called Halo Beauty, and has collaborated with Birchbox for a curated makeup collection.

Charles, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer in the beauty influencer space. The 19-year-old quickly gained popularity for his artistic makeup looks and his inclination to bend gender norms. In 2016, Cover Girl named him as its first male spokesmodel and last year he collaborated with Morphe on an eye shadow palette, which resulted in one of the brand’s biggest e-commerce days ever. Charles has credited Westbrook as one of his mentors, affectionately calling her “mother.” The two have appeared in a number of YouTube videos together on both of their accounts.

How did their feud begin?

After attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Charles posted an Instagram Story on April 22 promoting the beauty ingestible brand, SugarBearHair. Westbrook then took to her Instagram Story, explaining she felt betrayed by an unnamed person. Social media, though, inferred that Westbrook was talking about Charles, considering SugarBearHair is a direct competitor to her Halo Beauty brand. In a now expired Instagram Story, Charles responded to Westbrook’s comment, apologizing to her and stating he posted the initial Instagram Story because SugarBearHair’s security had helped him during the Coachella festival when he felt unsafe in the crowd. He also stated that he didn’t accept any payment for the post.

How did the feud escalate?

Giving his two cents on the matter, beauty influencer Gabriel Zamora posted a video on May 4 to his YouTube channel, titled “Makeup and Opinions.” In the 42-minute video, Zamora expresses his confusion over the drama between the two influencers, stating “I’m confused and this is just me, I don’t get where the betrayal was…all of these videos are being made where James is made out to be this horrible human being and I’m just confused as to what happened.”

He claims that influencers promote many brands and other influencers on their social media accounts, so he doesn’t understand why Westbrook is so upset about Charles promoting her brand’s competitor. He asks Westbrook to clarify what’s going on in the feud.

How did Westbrook respond to this?

On Friday, Westbrook posted a 43-minute video to her YouTube page, titled “Bye Sister…,” which starts off with a compilation of videos where Westbrook praises Charles for his skills and accomplishments. The video then transitions to a portion from Zamora’s video, calling on Westbrook to explain the situation.

Westbrook then explains her side of the feud, stating that Charles’ Instagram Story promoting SugarBearHair started their fight. “Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone, and if you don’t have people who will tell you to your face that you’re doing the wrong things then you will change,” she said. “I tried to be that person for you James, I really tried. I don’t think there’s any getting through to you and I don’t want to be friends with you. I don’t want to be associated with you and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can be closed.”

She goes on to explain that in addition to the SugarBearHair promotion, Westbrook is tired of apologizing for Charles’ inappropriate behavior, alleging that he has routinely acted as a bully toward other influencers and has sexually harassed men.

The video currently has 43 million views on YouTube.

What is Charles’ side of the story?

The next day, Charles posted his own YouTube video, titled “Tati.” The eight-minute video shows a tearful Charles apologizing to Westbrook and her husband, stating: “I’m so disappointed in myself that I ruined a relationship that did mean so much to me, even if I didn’t do the best job of showing it all the time, and throughout all of this what sucks the most is I know there is nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back, but I don’t blame them for it.”

He also addresses the sexual harassment allegations, stating he’s learned ways to interact with men appropriately and how he should have been more careful with these situations. The video currently has 44 million views.

What has the social media reaction been?

According to a live tally video-streamed by the YouTube account, Tea4Real, Charles has lost roughly 3 million YouTube subscribers since Westbrook released her video on Friday, making his total subscriber count roughly 13.4 million. Westbrook, on the other hand, has gained roughly 4 million YouTube subscribers, with her total subscriber count totaling at roughly 10 million.

Despite the controversy, it’s unclear if Charles is experiencing any professional repercussions from the feud. His eye shadow palette collaboration with Morphe is still available for purchase on the brand’s web site and at Ulta Beauty. Morphe and Charles couldn’t be reached for comment.

Sisters Apparel, Charles’ merchandise web site, has been taken down and now links to a GoDaddy domain page. The apparel line was manufactured by Killer Merch, which is backed by beauty influencer Jeffree Star. It’s unclear if Star himself had any involvement in the web site’s removal.

Charles’ Sisters speaking tour, on the other hand, has yet to be canceled and tickets are still available for purchase via Ticketmaster and other vendors. The tour lasts for a month beginning at the end of June and tickets are selling for between $52.50 to $61.

Which influencers have spoken out about the feud?

Star, who runs the makeup brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics — which made news last month when Star’s makeup warehouse was robbed of $2.5 million worth of beauty products — weighed in on the drama in a now-deleted tweet from Friday, stating: “There is a reason that Nathan [Star’s boyfriend] banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since @GlamLifeGuru’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.” A screenshot of the deleted tweet was posted by the account, @senpaiya_:

I’m waiting for this Jeffree Star 🙈😛 pic.twitter.com/onbFKi5jr3 — senpaiya (@senpaiya_) May 13, 2019

Although he deleted the tweet, he has also tweeted out a congratulations to Westbrook on her rapid follower gain, stating: “HUGE congratulations to the makeup queen @GlamLifeGuru on hitting 6 MILLION subscribers on YouTube today!!! You are one of a kind.” He has followed up on the tweet twice with Westbrook’s increasing follower count.

Oops my bad, CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 7 MILLION subscribers!!!! 💯 Love you babe. https://t.co/42FoxkOge9 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 11, 2019

Taking Charles’ side, beauty influencer Nikita Dragun, who recently launched her own makeup line, Dragun Beauty, offered an explanation for Charles’ SugarBearHair Instagram Story, posting screenshots of a text conversation from April 20 between her and Charles during Coachella, where Charles asked Dragun to connect him with SugarBearHair because he was “getting attacked” in the VIP area. Dragun also offers a screenshot of the receipt with the presumed SugarBearHair contact — the screenshot shows Dragun texting a blacked-out phone number — who agrees to give Charles an artist pass.

heard a situation needed some clarification 👀 my friend was in an emergency and texted me in the moment… unfortunately since @dragunbeauty used all of our marketing budget on the 𝓯𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓼𝔂, i connected him with sugar bear. nothing shady. pic.twitter.com/fNNtMReApm — Mama Dragun (@NikitaDragun) May 14, 2019

Social media, however, didn’t respond positively to Dragun’s screenshots. Many are alleging that the text exchanges were doctored, claiming that its fishy that Dragun was able to get a response from SugarBearHair in less than a minute during the Coachella festival. Dragun responded to these claims on her Twitter on Tuesday, stating: “u really think I have the time to fake texts? the only thing I edit is my waist on factune sis. they have the screen recording of the messages.”

u really think i have the time to fake texts? the only thing i edit is my waist on facetune sis. they have the screen recording of the messages 👀💯🐉🔥 — Mama Dragun (@NikitaDragun) May 14, 2019

This post will be updated with more developments from the feud.

