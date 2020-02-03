VidCon is officially sister-approved.

James Charles is set to make his debut at the annual convention, to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center starting June 17. The past year has been a whirlwind for Charles, who was ultimately one of Google’s most-searched people of 2019. His appearance at VidCon will be his largest since canceling his Sisters Tour amid his Internet feud with Tati Westbrook.

“VidCon’s something I wanted to do for quite a long time, but it never worked out in terms of travel or other things going on,” Charles told WWD. “This is a year I’m focusing on positivity, new projects and connecting with my fans and getting to see them at every opportunity possible.”

In November, YouTube announced that Charles will front a forthcoming YouTube Originals beauty competition series. Filming for the show has already wrapped, said Charles, who noted that a total of 180 people worked on it. For comparison, around four people, including Charles, typically work on his YouTube videos.

“The show is our baby that we are giving birth to in a few months hopefully,” he said. “I love high production, I love going above and beyond for our videos. This is my opportunity to take it to the next level and that’s definitely what we did.”

Charles is also in the “planning stages” of a beauty line, homing in on what he could bring to the beauty influencer product space that hasn’t yet been done.

“Let’s be real: it’s very saturated right now and the last thing I want to do is slap my name on a highlighter or liquid lipstick and call it a day,” he said. “I’ve talked for a while about not wanting to do a beauty line, but after releasing my [Morphe] palette, I changed my mind because I fell in love with the product development process. My biggest focus in creating my line is innovation and creating products that the beauty market hasn’t seen yet.”

