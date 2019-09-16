James Charles‘ last-minute decision to attend New York Fashion Week paid off.

The beauty influencer, who made his debut at the Met Gala this year, wasn’t originally planning to go to NYFW, despite his YouTube peers, such as Bretman Rock, making their debuts at the shows. Charles seemingly changed his mind last minute, attending Marc Jacobs in a black tulle gown.

Charles posted about the show and his outfit on Instagram, garnering $1.4 million in Media Impact Value from that post, according to data from Launchmetrics. Despite attending only one show, Charles drew a total of $2.4 million in MIV, making him the top influencer at New York Fashion Week.

While Charles was the top influencer at fashion week, he earned the same amount in MIV as the top celebrity at fashion week, Victoria Justice. The fashion brands that earned the highest MIV at fashion week were, in order, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford.

In all, New York Fashion Week’s latest installment earned $235.5 million in MIV, with $160.4 million coming from social media and $75.1 million coming from online media. The MIV of the spring 2020 season increased nearly 30 percent from last year’s $186 million for the spring 2019 shows.

