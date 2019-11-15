James Charles and YouTube are looking for the next big beauty influencer.

Today, the social media giant unveiled plans for its first YouTube Originals beauty competition series, to be fronted by Charles. The famed 20-year-old YouTuber, who has more than 16 million subscribers, will lead YouTube’s four-part series, which will premiere in 2020. Charles’ content creator friends, along with beauty industry veterans, are expected to make appearances.

“James Charles is a leader in the industry when it comes to pushing boundaries with creative content,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, in a statement, going on to praise “his energy and talent” that will be on display in YouTube Originals’ first beauty competition series.

“Reality competition shows have always been a guilty pleasure of mine, and ever since I became a content creator on YouTube, it’s been one of my biggest dreams to create my own,” said Charles in a statement. “Beauty is such a major industry, and I’ve been lucky enough to grow a huge platform, but now I want to give back and share the knowledge I’ve gathered with others. Being a superstar influencer takes a whole lot more than just blending eye shadow, and I can’t wait to find out who has what it takes to make it to the top. Producing my own show for YouTube is going to be a crazy challenge but I’m so ready…and hopefully the beauty community is, too.”

Charles shared news of the forthcoming untitled series on his YouTube channel this afternoon, opening up a casting call to his fans. The YouTuber has had a troubled year, including a public feud that caused him to lose millions of subscribers. In the past few months, he has regained his following, become the top influencer at New York Fashion Week and launched a second collaboration with Morphe.

YouTube’s forthcoming competition series is produced by Brian Graden Media, the company behind the Streamy Award-winning YouTube Originals “Escape the Night.” New episodes will drop weekly, though YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to watch all episodes at launch. Episodes will be available to stream for free on YouTube.

