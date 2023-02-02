×
Artist James Goldcrown Talks Latest Skechers Collaboration

The muralist talks leveraging his popular “Love Wall” heart motif for his sixth collection with the shoe brand. 

James Goldcrown
James Goldcrown Courtesy

Artist James Goldcrown is continuing his message of positivity with his sixth collaboration with Skechers

The muralist and photographer is teaming with the shoe brand again for his latest collection that leverages his popular “Love Wall” heart motif. The lineup, which is available now, offers four styles designed in a white, pink and red color palette featuring Goldcrown’s hearts. 

“It’s really important to try to mix it up because to do the same thing with hearts and to change it can be very difficult, especially on a shoe because you don’t have that much space,” Goldcrown said ahead of an event celebrating the collection on Wednesday. “But, I’ve looked at canvases I’ve done and murals I’ve done in the past and we’ve tried to replicate them on the shoes and try to move it around.” 

Goldcrown explained the new collection is more youthful than his previous collaborations, as it includes different sneaker styles like the Skechers Uno, Side Street and D’Lites shoes. The artist also wanted to offer more minimal styles, with some sneakers designed with a single heart motif rather than being fully covered in the symbol.

Styles from the Skechers x JGoldcrown collection.

“It’s just like a language almost,” Goldcrown said on why his Love Wall design has resonated with people. “It makes people feel really happy. It’s not like a script — it’s not telling you what you feel when you wear it. It’s people’s own interpretations of what the heart means and feels to them. I think it’s a global symbol that everyone can relate to.” 

In addition to the Skechers collections, Goldcrown has worked with many other brands during his career, including Bandier, Toms, Rimowa, Rag & Bone, and retailers like Neiman Marcus and Henri Bendel.

Prior to gaining recognition for his murals, Goldcrown got his start as a fashion photographer before he transitioned to art. He explained he didn’t like the way he was treated as a photographer, but has had a different experience now working as a muralist. 

His time collaborating with fashion brands has also made Goldcrown develop an interest in creating his own fashion line in the future.

“I’m learning a lot from brands,” he said. “It’s been a really good education for me to work with brands to learn about factories and design and all different types of things going into it. It gives you a lot of knowledge on how to make things happen, so I do definitely see myself doing something in the future. When, I’m not too sure.”

