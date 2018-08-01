LET’S FACE IT: Irish actor Jamie Dornan and Dutch model Birgit Kos are the new faces of Boss The Scent.

“For me, Boss represents sophistication, masculinity and elegance,” Dornan said in a statement.

Upcoming leading roles include movies set for fall release, such as Otto Bathurst’s “Robin Hood: Origins” and Matthew Heineman’s “A Private War.” Dornan will also feature in Sacha Gervasi’s film “My Dinner With Hervé,” set to run on HBO.

“Working with Jamie was great,” said Kos. “I could not have asked for a better person to work with.”

Coty Inc. is the licensee for Hugo Boss fragrances.