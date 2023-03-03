×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Jamie Dornan Reunites With ‘Belfast’ Costar Caitriona Balfe at Loewe Show

Guests also included Taeyoung, K-pop band Nmixx, Catherine O'Hara and Naomi Campbell.

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
Alexa Chung
Imaan Hammam
Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara
Jamie Dornan
View ALL 15 Photos

ALL-STAR TEAM: Even though the Loewe show was held on the outskirts of Paris, in front of the picturesque Château de Vincennes, hordes of fans made the pilgrimage in the hope of catching a glimpse of celebrity guests, who included NCT member Taeyoung and fellow K-pop stars Nmixx.

The show doubled as a reunion for “Belfast” stars Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe. “I didn’t realize she was going to be here. She texted me last night as I was getting into bed,” Dornan said. “I haven’t seen her in a year, because she’s been off filming the final series of ‘Outlander,’ so I’m very excited to see her.”

The Irish actor teamed up again with “Belfast” director Kenneth Branagh for his latest project, “A Haunting in Venice.” Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation promises to be another star-studded affair, with an international cast including Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Camille Cottin and Riccardo Scamarcio.

Related Galleries

“I finished just before Christmas and it was a joyous experience. We had such a tight little group of actors including Michelle Yeoh, who’s like, maybe, my new favorite person. We had little Jude Hill, who’s in the ‘Belfast’ movie, who plays my son. He’s in ‘A Haunting in Venice’ too so it was a nice little reunion for that too,” Dornan reported.

He admitted that he struggled not to be distracted by the humongous mustache sported by Branagh, who reprises his role as famed detective Hercule Poirot. “It’s very impressive, you know. It’s not altogether real, so there’s a part of you, like the naughty side of me just wants to, like, pull it off all the time,” Dornan said.

Now he’s gearing up to shoot the second series of TV show “The Tourist,” in which he plays the victim of a car crash who wakes up in the hospital with amnesia.

Dornan said he was looking forward to “everything” about reprising the role. “The scripts are incredible, like really mad and funny, and quirky and weird,” he said. “We’re getting to shoot it in Ireland, so that’s a bit of a win for me and I get to see some family. I literally start in a few weeks’ time so I’m very, very excited.”

Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara
Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara Stephane Feugere/WWD

Catherine O’Hara was trying to live up to her reputation as a style icon, courtesy of her role as Moira Rose in the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

“I’m afraid to let people down in person because they think that I’m like my character,” she confessed, saying her killer outfits were down to costar – and series co-creator — Dan Levy. “The best wardrobe — I’ve never loved fittings more in my life.”

She’s switching gears with her latest project. O’Hara has joined the cast of “Argylle,” the new film franchise from “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn, alongside Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard and Bryan Cranston. Based on the book by first-time author Ellie Conway, it will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle.

“It’s a lot of amazing action. The stunt work is insanely beautiful. It looked like they were killing each other. There’s no need for editing. I’m sure they’re editing beautifully, but just to watch this stuff is really thrilling,” she said. “If I have the opportunity, it’s fun to try new things.”

So what would she like to try that she hasn’t done yet? “Go naked. I didn’t say I wanted to try it, I just said I haven’t done it. Yeah, a long, long naked love scene,” O’Hara replied with a laugh.

Myha’la Herrold was enjoying her Paris Fashion Week debut.

“I am new to the fashion world, in the sense that I’m just meeting lots of people, but I have to say Loewe have been the most welcoming, generous, kind people. They’re just really down-to-earth and they made me feel comfortable from the moment I met them, like I really belonged in the room, and you don’t always feel that way,” she remarked.

She’s gearing up for series three of finance drama “Industry,” and reflected on how she’s grown alongside her character Harper Stern.

“She is so many ends of the spectrum all at once. She’s, I won’t say well-rounded, but like she’s a full human being and getting to experience her humanity has really allowed me to give myself the space to also have humanity and understand that in a person, there are good things, there are things we want to improve,” the U.S. actress reflected.

She will also be seen in the film adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s critically acclaimed disaster novel “Leave the World Behind,” hitting Netflix in December, alongside Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

“Talk about a master class. It was […] such a privilege to just be able to be around these people and watch them work and learn from them, and also get to build really nice personal relationships. They’re all amazing human beings,” Herrold said. “I could really do my thing with them and they supported me, so it was honestly like a dream come true.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jamie Dornan, Catherine O'Hara and Taeyoung Attend Loewe Show in Paris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad