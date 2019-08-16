“I don’t think I fully thought it through,” said Corinne Foxx, 25, of accepting a starring role in Johannes Roberts’ shark thriller “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” out today. “The director asked me, ‘What’s your swimming ability like?’ I said, ‘It’s great, it’s wonderful,’ and then I got there, and I couldn’t even doggy paddle.”

“They told me I got the part on a Thursday, and by Sunday, I was on a plane,” she continued. She was given the part after another actress turned it down and learned to both swim and scuba dive in four days. “It’s survival. Either you swim or you don’t swim, so I had to figure it out. I don’t know what I was thinking, but it paid off.”

Along with being the daughters of well-established, respected actors, Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, Corinne and her costar Sistine Stallone, 21, have a number of other similarities.

They have both modeled, been Miss Golden Globe — the tradition that ended in 2017 of celebrity offspring assisting in handing out award trophies to winners — and now, they’re in their first feature film.

“It’s been fun, because it’s my first press circuit for my own movie,” said Foxx of being asked the same inquiring questions regarding her father. She’s been working with the award-winning actor on the Fox game show “Beat Shazam.” “It’s my first time doing everything by myself without my dad. It’s exciting for me. I don’t mind answering the same questions over and over again.”

She also worked with her father in his upcoming, directorial debut “All Star Weekend,” which he also wrote, produced and stars in. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Eva Longoria and Benicio del Toro.

“It was my first time acting,” said Foxx of the experience. The film doesn’t currently have a release date. “He cast a lot of his close friends in the industry to be part of it. I got to be in a couple of the scenes. I’m in a scene with my dad and Jeremy Piven. It’s pretty crazy to have that as your first acting experience.”

Stallone shared that she, too, would love to act with her dad: “It would be really cool to do something that plays on the father and daughter relationship, whatever that may be.” Both of their fathers came out in support at the film’s premiere this week.

In “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” Roberts’ sequel to “47 Meters Down,” the 2017 thriller and surprising box office success starring Claire Holt and Mandy Moore, Foxx and Stallone play alongside up-and-comers Sophie Nélisse and Brianne Tju. The plot centers on four teenagers who fight for their lives as they try to escape from great white sharks, while lost in an underwater labyrinth of an ancient Mayan city.

In reality — clad in swimsuits throughout — the actresses spent time between the Dominican Republic and London. In the Caribbean, they shot in scenic exteriors for almost a month, but in the English capital, where they spent 8 weeks filming underwater, it was a more challenging experience. They were immersed in water for hours and would end up returning home with a few, new scars, they shared.

“It was such a difficult film to make,” said Foxx. “It was super physically demanding.”

“Eighty percent of it is shot underwater,” shared Stallone. “There was a lot of time spent waiting for the cameras and set to be put together. We had to learn how to kill time too…the girls and I made up our own sign language. We would communicate through that, play little games and sometimes nap on each other underwater.”

“In order to get the water to look murky, they would blend broccoli every morning on set,” she added. “It would smell wretched. They would add milk to it. We’re swimming in that, and the water is hot so all of that is looking like crockpot, and we end up smelling like last week’s leftovers. It was horrible.”

Since wrapping the film, the two have become close, they shared.

“To have also grown up in a very particular circumstance and to understand what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, understand the specific challenges, the struggles, but also the great opportunities you can get with this last name is special,” said Foxx.

One of those benefits was living every preteen’s dream: getting to “stalk” her celebrity crushes.

“I was obsessed with the Jonas Brothers back in 2007,” she said. “I stalked those poor boys to death. I would force my dad take me to everything they went to and he did.”

“Now, I keep running into them,” she continued with a laugh. “I’m so embarrassed.”

While still pursing acting, Foxx is currently working on a podcast centered on female empowerment.

“I would also love to write a screenplay or a TV show,” said Foxx, who studied public relations at the University of Southern California. “I would love to establish myself as a producer or someone who could create their own content…As an actor, you really have to fight your whole career to get work. I would love to be in charge of work that I create.”

As for Stallone — who has 1.1 million Instagram followers and is often shot by the paparazzi — without sharing much, she said she was currently producing a film: “I’m really excited about it. I’ve been lucky to explore what it’s like to be in front of the camera, and I want to experience another end, as well.”

“I just want to be busy,” she said. “I just want to work.”