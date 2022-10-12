Jamie Lee Curtis Shimmers in Red Ralph Lauren Strass-embellished Dress for ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

Jaime Lee Curtis celebrated a new career milestone while sparkling in red at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The actress shimmered in an off-the-shoulder dress by Ralph Lauren Collection that swept the floor. Designed in a column silhouette, the “Minali” jersey gown incorporated a strass-embellished mesh overlay. She accessorized with Cathy Waterman floral-diamond earrings.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends Universal Pictures’ world premiere of “Halloween Ends” on Oct. 11, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Curtis graced the carpet with her daughters Annie and Ruby Guest, who unified the theme of red carpet glamour. Annie opted for a black strapless dress designed with a sweetheart neckline and silver roses embellished on the bodice and mesh gloves. Meanwhile, Ruby went for a silver dress paired with a black blazer and a pumpkin-shaped bag.

“My family. Proudest mother. Loving support. @halloweenmovie,” Curtis captioned an image from the premiere on Instagram.

Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest attend the “Halloween Ends” premiere on Oct. 11, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Deemed the “Scream Queen,” the actress has been integral to the series for her role as Laurie Strode, the never-ending target of the notorious Michael Myers spanning more than 40 years. Curtis is saying goodbye to her spirited role as the film marks her final chapter. “Halloween Ends” premieres on Peacock on Friday.