Jana Kramer Collaborates on Antiwrinkle Serum With Volition in New Product Development Deal Featuring A+E Networks Talent

Volition, known for clean, vegan and cruelty-free skin care products, has entered a multiyear beauty product development deal with A+E Networks. The partnership will see A+E talent become Volition “Innovators,” working with brand chemists and creatives on new skin care products under the Volition label.

The innovator selected for the project is country music singer and actress Jana Kramer, who will appear in the upcoming Lifetime movie “Steppin’ Into the Holiday.” For her collection with Volition, Kramer cocreated retinol-based products, starting with the Volition Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

Kramer wanted to create a facial serum that used sémillon grape seed in a potent antiwrinkle serum to help protect the skin from free radicals. “I have long been passionate about winemaking, but it always bothered me how the grape seeds are discarded when making white wines,” Kramer said in a statement. The product will launch in November and retail for $69.

“A+E Networks is thrilled to launch this foundational enterprise with Volition as we further extend the reach of our Lifetime brand together with meaningful partners,” said Lance Still, senior vice president, consumer enterprises, A+E Networks, in a statement. “Our first collaboration with Lifetime star Jana Kramer highlights her board appeal throughout social media as a fervent ambassador for healthy living and natural skin care. We look forward to Jana’s glowing complexion representing the vision of the Lifetime brand extension into skin care.”