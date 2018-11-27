MOTHER AND DAUGHTERS: This year, the Vogue Paris Christmas issue has chosen not one, but three cover stars.

British singer Jane Birkin and her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon front the December issue of the magazine, which hits newsstands on Dec. 6. They succeed Rihanna, who guest edited the issue last year.

Birkin and Doillon, her daughter with French filmmaker Jacques Doillon, both wear Gucci in the images photographed by Lachlan Bailey. Birkin gave a surprise performance at the Gucci spring 2019 show held at Le Palace in Paris on Sept. 25.

Gainsbourg, born from Birkin’s union with French singer Serge Gainsbourg, wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Named “Noël en famille” (“A Family Christmas”), the issue promises to unveil the secrets of the three members of the “Birkin clan.”

“A clan of free women, champions in all categories, music, film, allure,” wrote Emmanuelle Alt, editor in chief of Vogue Paris, in her editor’s letter, adding that the cover stars represented three incarnations of the modern woman who wears “jeans, a tuxedo, a T-shirt and tousled hair.”

Guest edited by the trio, the issue includes features on painter Egon Schiele, who is the subject of a retrospective at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, as well as recent music sensation Eddy de Pretto and singer Etienne Daho, a close collaborator to all three cover stars.