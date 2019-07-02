PRE-OWNED: Among the items up for grabs in its Hermès Summer Collection sale in Monaco on July 19, Artcurial will be selling off two travel bags once owned by Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin.

The singer donated the two bags, which she and her late partner used for their journeys between Paris and London, in order to raise funds for NGO Doctors of the World, which provides health care for people in need around the world.

The Haut à Courroies 50cm bag — like a larger version of the famous “Birkin” — and the American Garment Bag models, made around 1970 of black grained leather with a brass trim, have been restored for the sale. They are expected to raise between 2,000 euros and 4,000 euros and between 1,500 euros and 2,500 euros, respectively, when they go under the hammer at the Hôtel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.