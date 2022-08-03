×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 3, 2022

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Tommy Bahama Milestone: Retail, Wholesale Channels Collaborate for the Greater Good

Gucci’s Crypto Payment Options Set to Explode in U.S.

Jane Fonda Fronts Campaign for New H&M ‘Move’ Line

The fitness icon is joined by choreographer JaQuel Knight for the new activewear line.

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda for H&M Move. Courtesy of H&M

MOVING ON UP: H&M has a few new moves up its sleeve.

The global fast-fashion retailer is launching an accessible sport line, Move, and has tapped Jane Fonda and choreographer JaQuel Knight to front its first campaign across digital and social.

The line will launch on Thursday with the mission to “democratize sports apparel” and reframe athletics with a more accessible language of “movement.”

“Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose,” the company said in a statement.

Fonda, who revolutionized fitness four decades ago with her home video series, “Jane Fonda’s Workout,” is one of the first celebrity faces of the line.

“I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving. I also really liked their philosophy of ‘move wear’ over ‘sportswear,’” she said. “To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you.”

Fonda recreates some of her signature moves as an instructor, and also dances alongside Beyoncé and Megan thee Stallion choreographer Knight in video clips.

“Collaborating with H&M Move felt like a great opportunity to further my personal mission to break down the barriers to movement and get the world moving and dancing. Together, we’re creating a new precedent when it comes to sport and showing that there’s no subscription needed to move,” added Knight.

The Move line features a range from tights and bras to activewear designed for training and running, while Fonda and Knight model items from the Monogram capsule, which features logoed tracksuits. Specialty pieces are designed for support, quick drying and all-weather elements.

H&M says 99 percent of the Move line polyester is recycled, and the cotton is “more sustainably sourced.” The brand has been under fire recently from the Norwegian Consumer Authority for marketing outdoorwear as sustainable, and a class-action lawsuit was filed July 22 in the U.S. refuting the company’s sustainability and recycling claims.

