WOMAN IN MOTION: Kering’s Women in Motion initiative will honor Jane Fonda with a retrospective at the Cinémathèque Française that will kick off with a talk with the actress and activist on Oct. 22, the French luxury group said on Tuesday.

Fonda will discuss her career and causes with Costa-Gavras, president of the Cinémathèque Française, and Frédéric Bonnaud, its head. The talk will be followed by a screening of “Klute,” for which Fonda won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1971.

The 80-year-old, who is also due to receive the Prix Lumière in Lyon on Oct. 19, has long been active in causes ranging from civil rights to feminism. Picking up the inaugural Women in Motion award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, Fonda said she was still campaigning for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

“You know, 73 percent of Americans think we’ve passed it, but we haven’t. We scold Iraq and Iran and Afghanistan for how they treat women, but we don’t even have an Equal Rights Amendment,” she told WWD at the time.

Fonda, who is a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, is also campaigning to create more entertainment content for older women, such as her Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” co-starring Lily Tomlin.

Until Nov. 5, the Cinémathèque Française will screen 24 of her movies, including “Julia,” “Joy House,” “Cat Ballou, “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” and “A Doll’s House.”

Launched in Cannes in 2015, the Women in Motion program aims to shed light on women’s contribution to film and share their recommendations for greater representation within the sector through talks open to journalists and film professionals.