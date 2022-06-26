×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Eye

Kenzo Takes Ansel Elgort, Jaden Smith Back to School

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Harness Gown Is a Sartorial Response to the Supreme Court at BET Awards 2022

The singer gave a passionate speech advocating for bodily autonomy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Janelle Monáe roberto cavalli sheer dress,
Billy Porter at the 2022 BET
A close up of Billy Porter's
Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET
Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET
View ALL 74 Photos

Ever one for taking style risks, Janelle Monáe leaned on edgy style inspiration when choosing an outfit for the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, attending the award show in a sheer black skirt and a leather harness top. And the 36-year-old singer-actor used the radical fashion choice as a response to the current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies.

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monáe — who recently came out as nonbinary, clarifying that they use she/her and they/them pronouns — wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a flowing sheer skirt held up by a black leather harness. The harness, which featured silver hardware and a large black rose at the center, was layered over a velvet bandeau-like top. Monáe paired the look with black open-toed platform heels.

Related Galleries

Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles, Michael Buckner for Variety

The star wore their blond locks in a high curly bun, which was wrapped with black cord, with a singular thin braided piece hanging at the nape of their neck. They wore silver spike drop earrings, a collection of silver and black bangles, and chunky silver rings. Monáe also painted their nails a metallic silver color.

According to Monáe’s stylist, the edgy look was partially a sartorial response to the recent Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. Mandelkorn posted pictures of the look to social media, captioning the post, “It’s giving, ‘My body, my choice.'”

Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

While presenting an award during the show, Monáe also referenced the current climate around the rights of those who were assigned female at birth, advocating for bodily autonomy and healthcare access.

I’d like to give a special, special shoutout to Black women, to Black queer artists, to Black nonbinary artists. [We are] making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies — my body — and our decisions — my decisions,” Monáe said, finishing the statement with an expletive directed at the Supreme Court during the live telecast.

Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles, Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

See the BET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Hot Summer Bags

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Janelle Monáe's Sheer Dress Advocates for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad