EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Janelle Monáe Channels Edgy Glamour in Sheer Bralette and Cutout Maxiskirt at Mônot’s Frieze London Party

The singer joined Kate Hudson, Kate Moss, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Janelle Monáe celebrated Frieze London in head-to-toe black at an after-party and dinner hosted by Monôt on Wednesday.

Monáe’s look included a sheer bralette-style top and maxiskirt with small cutouts at the waist. The singer accessorized with cropped leather gloves featuring exaggerated sleeves, earrings in the shape of a female figurine and a beret.

Janelle Monáe at Mônot’s dinner celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12, 2022.

Monáe went for a glossy, natural-tone lip and statement-making white wingtip eyeliner at her outer eyelid. Her hair was braided in two ponytails and pulled away from her face.

Mônot’s founder and creative director Eli Mizrahi brought together Kate Moss, Kate Hudson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Iris Law. The after party also included DJ sets from Honey Dijon and Agathe Mougin.

Monáe is promoting her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” where she stars alongside her fellow dinner guest Hudson, as well as actors Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn and Madelyn Cline.

Earlier this year, Monáe made headlines wearing a sheer Roberto Cavalli harness gown in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned protections from Roe v. Wade.

London’s Frieze Art Fair takes place in The Regent’s Park from Oct. Thursday through Sunday. The annual event brings together art galleries from all over the world.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

