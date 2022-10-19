Janelle Monáe Plays With Textures in Metallic and Lace Dress for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Madrid Premiere

Janelle Monáe brought an influx of fabric and textures on Wednesday to the Madrid premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
The singer-actress was joined by costars Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Monáe wore an above-the-knee, one-shoulder dress with a lace hem and a white bow placed opposite her high-collared neckline. The dress’ metallic accent fanned asymmetrically past the hemline, landing right above her black strappy sandals.
The film also had its cinematic debut at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, where Monáe wore a Christian Siriano sheer bodice and ruffled gown with a dramatic headpiece. The campy, red outfit was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.
Monáe has embraced the promotional tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” showcasing statement ensembles created by Siriano, Iris van Herpen and Nange Magro.
She stars in the “Knives Out” sequel alongside a cast that also includes Madelyn Kline, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn.