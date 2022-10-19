Janelle Monáe Plays With Textures in Metallic and Lace Dress for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Madrid Premiere

Janelle Monáe brought an influx of fabric and textures on Wednesday to the Madrid premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The singer-actress was joined by costars Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.

Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton attend the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere on Oct. 19 in Madrid. Getty Images

Monáe wore an above-the-knee, one-shoulder dress with a lace hem and a white bow placed opposite her high-collared neckline. The dress’ metallic accent fanned asymmetrically past the hemline, landing right above her black strappy sandals.

Janelle Monáe at the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere on Oct. 19 in Madrid. Getty Images

The film also had its cinematic debut at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, where Monáe wore a Christian Siriano sheer bodice and ruffled gown with a dramatic headpiece. The campy, red outfit was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Monáe has embraced the promotional tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” showcasing statement ensembles created by Siriano, Iris van Herpen and Nange Magro.

She stars in the “Knives Out” sequel alongside a cast that also includes Madelyn Kline, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn.