×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Accessories

Spring 2023 Accessory Trend: Oversize Bags

Fashion

Inside the Thierry Mugler Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Janelle Monáe Spreads Her Wings in Dramatic Feathered Elie Saab Skirt at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

The actress and singer attended the L.A. premiere of her new movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Janelle Mon√°e attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Janelle Monae at the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis.
Janelle Monae at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals.
Janele Monae at the I Love Coco: Backstage Beauty Lounge.
Janelle Monae performs at the AltaMed Presents: POWER UP! We are the Future Gala
View ALL 24 Photos

Janelle Monáe arrived at the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a dramatic black and red gown by Elie Saab.

The dress incorporated a cutout bodice and a black and red skirt made from feathers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Janelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Netflix

Monáe’s Elie Saab gown was from the brand’s 2022 couture collection, which was described as the designer’s ode to the crepuscule, a game of shadows drawn in contrasts between geometric lines and rounded, sun-like forms.

Related Galleries

Monáe accessorized with jewelry from Al Zain, including several rings and a pair of hoop earrings. She also carried a cylindrical red clutch by Rodo.

Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn created her look for the ongoing promotional tour of the “Knives Out” sequel, dressing the star in brands such as Iris Van Herpen, Cult Gaia and Christian Siriano. Mandelkorn also works with Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci and Jurnee Smollett.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
Janelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Netflix

For makeup, Monáe went for a minimalist look, featuring a nude lip, mascara and bronze eye shadow. She had her hair, currently dyed blond, done in a pompadour style with a statement curl.

Just last week, Monáe attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she made another red carpet statement in a voluminous Thom Browne dress carrying the brand’s Hector dog bag. The moment came just days after she wore a two-tone dress from Gucci to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
Janelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Netflix

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuts for streaming on Netflix on Nov. 23. In addition to Monáe, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama in Elie Saab Skirt at 'Knives Out' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad