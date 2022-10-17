Janelle Monáe Ignites the Red Carpet in Fiery Red Christian Siriano Gown and Dramatic Headpiece at BFI London Film Festival

Janelle Monáe attended the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a campy fiery red ensemble.

The actress-singer wore a statement-making red dress that included a turtleneck neckline, sheer bodice and long-sleeve arms with a red bra underneath. A two-tiered balloon ruffle skirt with a train completed the look.

Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Monáe literally topped off the outfit with a matching oversize pleated headpiece. She accessorized with Misho Katana Leo earrings and several rings from Fernando Jorge.

To create the look, Monáe worked with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, whose client roster includes Jurnee Smollett, Rachel Brosnahan and Christina Ricci.

Monáe tapped makeup artist Keita Moore to create a comparatively dramatic makeup look that included a glossy nude lip and statement eye makeup featuring heavy mascara, red eye shadow and red wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she worked with James Catalona to create in a pin-up curl bun.

The actress continues debuting standout outfits for her ongoing promotional tour of the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel.” In September at the Toronto International Film Festival, she wore a futuristic couture gown from Iris Van Herpen.

Monáe is no stranger to looks meant to make a statement, sometimes even a political one. At the 2022 BET Awards, she wore a Roberto Cavalli harness gown as a sartorial response to the Supreme Court.

She stars in the long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel alongside a cast that includes Madelyn Kline, Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn.

The 66thBFI London Film Festival concluded Sunday. The annual event includes film screenings, galas and immersive art exhibits.