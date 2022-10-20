×
Janelle Monáe Turns Up the Heat in Fiery Red Ruffles for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere in Madrid

The actress and singer wore a dramatic look by Robert Wun.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Janelle Monae attends "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" Madrid Premiere at Callao Cinema on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix)
Janelle Monáe attends "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Madrid premiere at Callao Cinema on Oct. 19. Getty Images for Netflix

Janelle Monáe arrived at the red carpet premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Wednesday in Madrid wearing a dramatic, fiery red ruffled dress with a black train.

Monáe‘s avant-garde look by designer Robert Wun featured a multilayered ruffle bodice in crimson red with a black skirt and a long, pleated train.

Monáe topped the look off with a pair of strappy open-toe platform pumps. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of teardrop diamond earrings.

In September 2021, supermodel Naomi Campbell called attention to Robert Wun when she wore a blue pleated dress he designed as she announced the official opening of London Fashion Week. Following the occasion, the Savannah College of Art and Design unveiled a solo exhibition dedicated to the designer.

To create her look for the premiere, Monáe worked with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who has dressed her for the entire “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” press tour, placing her in pieces by Christian Siriano, Sukeina and Iris Van Herpen. Mandelkorn works with other Hollywood talents, including Jurnee Smollett, Laura Dern and Christina Ricci.

Red has become one of Monáe’s go-to colors, as she recently attended the BFI London Film Festival in a red Christian Siriano gown and dramatic headpiece. She also sported a red Sukeina dress for a London screening and Q&A of “Glass Onion.”

In addition to her new film, Monáe also published her first book earlier this year, “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer,” which explores different themes of queerness, race and gender.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuts for streaming on Netflix on Nov. 23. In addition to Monáe, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn.

