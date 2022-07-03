×
Janet Jackson Embraces Vintage & Futuristic Style Inspiration for Essence Festival Weekend

The pop icon celebrated a scholarship fund dinner and entertained festival attendees.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Janet
Janet Jackson Circa 1985 Credit: Ralph
Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo September
Janet Jackson in November 1989 in
John Singleton and Janet Jackson attend
View ALL 28 Photos

Janet Jackson made striking sartorial choices mixing classic and experimental pieces over the weekend in New Orleans during Essence Festival, celebrating Black culture and success.

To attend the event’s Be Bold dinner party on July 1, the 56-year-old pop icon  wore a fitted long-sleeve houndstooth turtleneck dress by Norma Kamali. The ankle-length dress, which channeled vintage style, featured a slight flutter hem that showed off the star’s pair of moon shoe-like white platform sneakers. Jackson donned large silver hoop earrings, further accessorizing with chunky clear and black acrylic bracelets.

The songstress wore her voluminous long curly hair in a half-up, half-down style with braided accents throughout. The pulled-back style showed off Jackson’s makeup, which featured glittering silver shimmer eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, and a nude glossed lip.

At the dinner, which was thrown in Jackson’s honor, Essence, Coca-Cola, AT&T and Propel Center made a joint donation of $100,000 to Jackson’s Rhythm Nation Scholarship Fund. The scholarship supports Black students who are pursuing a degree in communications, fine arts, journalism, mass communications, mass media arts, music, photography, TV production, or visual arts at a historically Black university.

The following day, Jackson took the concert stage at Essence Festival wearing a sparkling long-sleeve fitted black jumpsuit by The Blonds with dramatic shoulder pads, a corseted waist and metal paneled accents on the arms and shoulders. The star wore black knee-high glitter boots with a modest block heel with the outfit, giving her a solid footing for dancing. Jackson wore her hair in the same half-up, half-down style as the night before, centering her makeup look around a light cut crease and soaring lashes.

Essence Festival of Culture celebrates Black excellence and entertainment, intertwining panels covering career advancement, wellness and tech with musical and comedy performances. Headliners include Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and  New Edition. The festival also highlights Black-owned businesses, spotlighting Black food vendors and artisans. Featuring the theme “It’s The Black Joy For Me,” the four-day annual festival runs from June 30 to July 3 this year.

