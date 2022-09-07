×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

The legendary singer was honored at the 15th anniversary of the fashion event. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER
Janet Jackson Circa 1985 Credit: Ralph
Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo September
Janet Jackson in November 1989 in
John Singleton and Janet Jackson attend
View ALL 28 Photos

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon. 

On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. 

She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day. 

Janet Jackson attends the Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards After Party on Sept. 6. Getty Images

Jackson was honored at the event, which was in partnership with LVMH in North America, with the Icon of the Year Award for her immense contribution to the music industry. 

Related Galleries

With this year’s theme, “Future’s Past,” the event at a private location showcased fashion’s future and aims to support further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.

Janet Jackson accepts the ICON of the Year Award during Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards After Party on Sept. 6. Getty Images

In addition, HFR introduced an award presented by LVMH in honor of the late Virgil Abloh. Multihyphenate Issa Rae was the recipient of the inaugural award, which was given by the designer’s wife, Shannon Abloh. The award, recognize individuals who embody Virgil Abloh’s spirit, brilliance and vision through contributions to culture, community and innovation, according to HFR. Abloh, the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and founder of Off-White, died Nov. 21, 2021.

PHOTOS: Janet Jackson’s Style Through the Years

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Hot Summer Bags

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon Award in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad