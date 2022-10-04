×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

EXCLUSIVE: January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign 

The campaign takes inspiration from figures like Twiggy and Michelle Pfeiffer. 

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai's
41486_JRO_JRO137_031_06 001
41486_JRO_JRO137_006_02 001
41486_JRO_JRO137_006_09 001
41486_JRO_JRO137_029_01 001
View ALL 7 Photos

Jonathan Simkhai looked to one of his close friends for his fall 2022 campaign: January Jones.

The fashion designer tapped the actress to star in his label’s new campaign. After moving his label to Los Angeles, Simkhai wanted to look to the Hollywood community to showcase his fall collection. 

“My brand always finds tensions in dichotomies such as masculine and feminine,” Simkhai said. “We were excited about creating a dichotomy here between a big-screen actress and a fashion campaign, blending in different characters along the way. My goal in designing and creating always aims to elevate the everyday and celebrate the unapologetic spirit — to me, January perfectly embodies this.”

Related Galleries

Jones is seen in the campaign modeling pieces from Simkhai’s fall collection including a pink fringe set, a red leather dress shirt with a matching skirt and a white embellished blazer, among other styles.

January Jones

“This collection was a great fit for me personally because a lot of the looks were classic pieces that will always have space in your wardrobe and then also many looks that had a lot of lean toward the whimsical past decades that I love,” Jones said. “That dynamic allowed us to take inspiration from current and past decades in the campaign as a whole. Whether it be from the ‘90s, the ‘60s or ‘70s or now, and yet still feel very modern.” 

Simkhai wanted to pay homage to figures through the campaign and bring in a ‘60s and ‘80s vibe through the styling and hair and makeup. He worked with stylist Alex Harrington to help create the campaign.  

“With January being an actress, we leaned into character building and thinking about what characters she could embody in the photographs,” he said. “Working with stylist Alex Harrington, we landed on a fun mix of personalities including an ingenue Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Scarface’ blended with a Twiggy inspired Warhol star, and then a subtle Teddy Boy hairstyle thrown in.”

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Hot Summer Bags

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

January Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad