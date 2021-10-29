Jared Ellner Talks Emma Chamberlain’s ‘Timeless’ Style and That Met Gala Dress

Emma Chamberlain is indisputably one of Gen Z’s true “It” girls.

Since stepping onto the scene with YouTube as a 16-year-old, the social media star has launched her own entrepreneurial ventures, including her own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, and serving as creative director of beauty line Bad Habit Beauty. She is also an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, attending its fashion shows and wearing its women’s wear frequently.

Chamberlain’s grasp on fashion is noteworthy, and while she has always been known to dress herself well, this year has marked a significant one for her. She made her Met Gala debut and attended Paris Fashion Week once more, all with the help of her stylist Jared Ellner.

The two first met when Ellner helped style the YouTuber for a shoot for Garage Magazine two years ago, while he was still working there as an assistant to the fashion director. “We just hit it off — I loved her,” Ellner told WWD. “It was an incredible day.”

Afterward, her publicist asked if he wanted to style Chamberlain again in the future, which he said he would. Eventually, Ellner left Garage and moved to New York City with the hopes of becoming a stylist, but was unsure on how to proceed given that he went to Parsons for fashion design and had not necessarily styled full time before.

Then Chamberlain’s publicist reached out and mentioned she was looking for a full-time stylist, asking if Ellner would step up to the plate.

“It was so beyond lucky. The timing worked out incredibly well, it was shocking,” he said. “Then we kind of just hit the ground running.”

Chamberlain was one of the first stars to embrace the resurgence of trends from the late ‘90s to early Aughts era, managing to mesh pieces like a vintage Paul Frank or Von Dutch crop top and low-rise cargo pants with Louis Vuitton loafers. With that, Ellner simply leaned into her sense of fashion and helped elevate it.

“​​She has unbelievable style. She’s truly a dream client and person to work with because she has such a good sense of her own style and a good eye that it makes working with her effortless,” he said. “I’m such a fan of how she puts herself together already, so being asked to help with that was the best possible dream job I could’ve ever asked for.”

When it comes to defining and drawing inspiration for her style, Ellner believes that Chamberlain is very “classic” and versatile.

“She looks timeless, no matter what she does, I feel like she has a very good ability to wear new things and vintage things and make it all look classic,” Ellner said. “She reminds me a lot of early ‘90s fashion. She can pull from a lot of different references. She always tends to make something look very natural, so it can go a million different ways because she’s super adaptable.”

Recently, Ellner helped put together some of the YouTuber’s biggest fashion looks this year, including the custom sparkling, sequin- and rhinestone-studded Louis Vuitton dress she wore to her Met Gala debut. The dress featured triangle cutouts, showing off her midriff and the sides of her stomach, a backless design and an asymmetric train on her right side.

Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala wearing Louis Vuitton. Lexie Moreland/WWD

While the stylist has put together plenty of memorable ensembles for Chamberlain since they’ve worked together, the Met Gala look was his favorite.

“I definitely can’t take full credit for that because it was such a collaboration with Emma with Louis Vuitton,” Ellner said. “There was so much love and labor put into that from all sides. It was both of our first [Met Gala] and I think she really wanted to make sure that this moment was her appearing grown-up. She’d never really stepped out and showcased fashion like this.

“She had such beautiful ideas. We were sending back and forth a lot of images of Cher and different silhouettes, like vintage Prada,” he continued. “We wanted to use this moment to really make her youthful but very grown-up and stepping into a new light of fashion era for her. So that was a very, very special one.”

So far this year, Ellner and Chamberlain have worked together on cover shoots for L’Officiel Philippines, Forbes France and Numéro Netherlands, as well as photo campaigns for Chamberlain Coffee and her “7 Days, 7 Looks” video segment for Vogue.

“It’s honestly surreal, but it doesn’t really feel that overwhelming and scary because I have such an amazing partner in this at the end of the day,” Ellner said. “I get to work with her, and I love her mind, how she thinks and what she wants so much that it’s hard to lose sight of that. It never feels daunting or intimidating. It’s genuinely just exciting.”

READ MORE HERE:

Emma Chamberlain Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

Emma Chamberlain on Bad Habit and the Power of Content

Emma Chamberlain Joins Bad Habit as Creative Director and Global Brand Ambassador