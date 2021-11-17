×
A Closer Look at Jared Leto’s Outfit at the ‘House of Gucci’ NYC Premiere

The actor stars in Ridley Scott’s upcoming murder drama as Paolo Gucci.

Jared Leto attends the premiere of
Jared Leto at the premiere of "House of Gucci" in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Make way for Jared Leto.

The award-winning actor arrived on the red carpet of the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City on Tuesday, wowing crowds in a look by none other than Gucci itself. Leto wore a mustard, velour suit and a sequin-embellished draped turtleneck top from the Italian label’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. He topped off the look by wearing gold platform boots and a white fur coat.

Leto’s costars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, among others, all joined him on the red carpet for the premiere.

The outfit marks one of many Gucci ensembles Leto has worn in the last few weeks.

Jared Leto attends the premiere of "House of Gucci" at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jared Leto at the premiere of “House of Gucci” in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For the film’s premiere in London, he wore a blue velvet shawl lapel jacket with tonal satin trim and matching trousers over a light cream sheer wraparound shirt by Gucci. He paired the outfit with gray leather boots and carried a silver allover crystal embellished heart-shaped clutch. Leto also wore jewelry by Gucci.

During the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month, Leto wore a white suit with pink ostrich feather cuffs over a see-through beige top with a plunging neckline. A few days earlier, the actor walked the runway of Gucci’s Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard.

In “House of Gucci,” Leto, Lady Gaga, Driver, Irons and Pacino play Paolo Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, depicts the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

MGM Studios’ “House of Gucci” is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 24.

READ MORE HERE:

Photos From the ‘House of Gucci’ New York Premiere Red Carpet

A Closer Look at Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Press Tour Outfits

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

