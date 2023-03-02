×
Jared Leto Preps to Play Karl Lagerfeld, Tessa Thompson Talks ‘Creed III’ at Off-White

The stars were transported to the red planet at an otherworldly show.

The set was otherworldly at the early morning Off-White show, as guests were transported to the red planet.

Jared Leto made a bold fashion choice in a white leather cape and jacket combination, a moto-style astronaut suit for the earthbound. The actor, suffering from jet lag, kept his shades on while he talked about prepping for his upcoming role in the Karl Lagerfeld biopic.

The house of Lagerfeld is behind the film, and Leto said it is still in the early stages. “It’s something I’m really passionate about. He was a great guy, we miss him a lot,” he told WWD of the legendary designer that became a close friend and inspiration.

“One of the first big fashion shows I ever saw was [Chanel] at the Grand Palais, and it was transformative,” he said. Leto ended up falling in love with the historic building and went on to play a concert there with his band 30 Seconds to Mars. “It took us years to get the permits, and I believe it was the first rock show ever played there. It has a very personal meaning to me.”

Lagerfeld may have been on Leto’s mind as he prepared to attend shows during Paris Fashion Week, but designer Ib Kamara was man of the hour.

“I’m here supporting a young Black designer. He thinks outside of the box and creates interesting shapes, as you can see,” said Jodie Turner Smith, turning to show off her dress, which boasted a lace-up bustier and an embellished skirt.

Smith was seated with Tessa Thompson, who flew in from the “Creed III” premiere Wednesday night in L.A. for the early morning fashion week show. She didn’t have jet lag, though, perhaps riding on the energy of the film opening Friday.

“I’m nothing but excited,” she said. “I’m really proud of the film and really excited for Michael B. [Jordan] and for the next sort of phase of this universe.”

After the show, which saw models walk around a silver orb, she also praised the young designer.

“All of that construction is really, really beautiful. I felt very transported by both the space and the garments, and I think it honors Virgil’s legacy,” she added of the late Off-White founder Abloh, who passed away in 2021.

Singer Ciara also arrived straight from the airport, but ingeniously flew with her glam squad so they could do her hair and makeup on the plane so she could head directly to the show.

She has been teasing new music lately, and while she wouldn’t divulge any details, she said it will be a bit of a new direction for her.

“I want to rep all my girls and all the girls around the world. It’s all about female empowerment,” she said. “My mission is to inspire girls to be their best self in all ways, to celebrate yourselves and take care of yourselves, and to embrace your independence,” she said.

Ciara cited her mom and grandma as the biggest inspirations in her life, as well as a strong circle of girlfriends. “It’s honestly a blessing because they’re all very fearless and no nonsense, they go after what they want and they get it done. I love being surrounded by that girl power.”

Models were powered up by black suits with grommets, and Ciara wore a midriff-cutout bomber dress that Naomi Campbell also sported on the runway.

