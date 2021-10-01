EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Tookes Stars in Naked Cashmere’s October Campaign

Jasmine Tookes is getting “Naked in October.”

The well-known model appears in Naked Cashmere’s October campaign, which launches today, Tookes’ third go with the luxury cashmere brand.

Jasmine Tookes in Naked Cashmere. Courtesy Photo

“Everything that I put on, at the shoot, I was obsessed with and wanted to have,” Tookes told WWD in a phone conversation, from her home in Los Angeles. “My favorite thing about the brand is that the selection has tons of luxurious staples for fall and winter. Whenever it starts to cool down a little bit in L.A., the first thing I go to is one of my soft Naked Cashmere sweaters.”

The fall 2021 collection was shot in Upstate New York by David Lipman, who has photographed both Tookes and the Naked Cashmere campaigns in the past. Other models included Nadine Leopold, Noel Berry, Luma Grothe, Miles McMillan and Timothy Lewis.

Jasmine Tookes in pieces from Naked Cashmere’s fall 2021 collection. Courtesy Photo

Tookes, who has modeled in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as well as for Lancôme, DKNY and a number of high-fashion brands, described the vibe on set — shot at the minimalistic “Ghent House,” designed by architectural studio Thomas Phifer and Partners — as laid-back and easygoing.

“It’s always so nice to show up to a shoot where you know everyone,” Tookes said. “Because it makes things a lot more fun and kind of like seeing old friends again. And we just always have so much fun working with each other and collaborating with each other.”

Jasmine Tookes in Naked Cashmere’s fall 2021 collection. Courtesy Photo

The October campaign, which draws inspiration from Jane Birkin’s 1970s style, celebrates simplicity, as well as classic fall and winter looks with things like cashmere skirts, bottoms, sweaters, pullovers and puffer jackets and vests lined in pure silk, for both men and women.

Leslie Gifford, cofounder, president and creative director of Naked Cashmere, described the collection as “upgraded simplicity.”

“We wanted to reinvent casual classics with a sophisticated vibe and super soft, versatile silhouettes to keep you warm without compromising on comfort and style,” she said.

Jasmine Tookes stars in Naked Cashmere’s October 2021 campaign. Courtesy Photo

Tookes said she’s a fan of the oversize knits.

“Everything in this collection is my favorite, actually,” she said. “But one of my favorite outfits that I was wearing was this knit sweater with a long skirt and I had on some big, chunky black boots with it. And it was just so chic and timeless and also very effortless.”

Naked Cashmere was founded in 2016 by Bruce and Leslie Gifford — who serve as chief executive officer and president, respectively — as the direct-to-consumer channel of the Los Angeles-based firm 360 Sweater Company LLC.

Since its conception, Naked Cashmere has had a new model featuring in the campaign each month, starting with Kate Moss in 2016. Since then, high-profile names such as Irina Shayk, Carolyn Murphy, Candice Swanepoel, Nadine Leopold and Camila Morrone, have appeared in campaigns. Laís Ribeiro is set to be the face of the November campaign.

Jasmine Tookes in Naked Cashmere. Courtesy Photo

Naked Cashmere recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location, a flagship in Aspen, Colo. In addition, the brand, which is also available at nakedcashmere.com, has made strides in sustainability, introducing a line of 100 percent recycled cashmere in spring 2020.

“Every time I leave a shoot it’s like, oh my gosh, I need to buy everything, because it’s all just so comfortable,” Tookes said. “It’s sometimes hard to look comfortable and feel comfortable, but also chic and luxurious at the same time. So, Naked Cashmere is the best place to shop if you’re trying to look chic and stay comfortable.”