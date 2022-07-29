Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis Sign With Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners has signed stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis.

The married couple are the stars of Netflix’s “Styling Hollywood” series, which offered a glimpse into their world living and working in Los Angeles while running JSN Studio, a full-service business across fashion and design.

Bolden’s high-profile clients include Dwyane Wade, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, Trevor Noah and Serena Williams. Recently, he was featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Stylist” issue, and at the 2022 Met Gala, he dressed Wade, Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens, Sabrina Carpenter, Lori Harvey and Alicia Keys. He’ll next be seen as guest judge on Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut,” out next month.

On the design side for Curtis, clients include Wade, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon and Big Sean. He’ll next appear on Neflix’s home makeover show “Instant Dream Home,” also debuting next month.

Founded in September 2020, Range Media Partners is a management company started by a group of established agents and partners: Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, Jack Whigham, Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso. Range Media Partners has a venture platform and represents clients across the arts, music, film, television, literary, sports, tech and activism.

“Through strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, Range guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses and amplifies truly remarkable voices across every part of the entertainment ecosystem,” noted a press release.

Range Media Partners represents Bradley Cooper, Emilia Clark, Benicio Del Toro, Anna Kendrick, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Michael Bay and M. Night Shyamalan.