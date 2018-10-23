The Costume Council of the Chicago History Museum will honor Jason Wu with the second annual Presidents’ Circle Honors Award on Nov. 16 at the Woman’s Athletic Club.

The luncheon will feature Wu in conversation with editor in chief of Michigan Avenue, J.P. Anderson, where Wu will discuss his life, career and fashion outlook.

Co-chairs Annette Findling and Michelle Bibergal will present Wu with the Presidents’ Circle Honors Award on behalf of the Costume Council. The award, named after the 15 presidents of the Costume Council, honors designers who are making an indelible mark in the fashion world.

The event includes a Champagne reception and silent auction, followed by a luncheon and conversation with Wu. Tickets start at $250 and tables are $2,500. All proceeds benefit the Costume Council’s support of the Chicago History Museum.

The museum, at 1601 North Clark Street in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, collects and preserves millions of artifacts, documents and images to help audiences connect to Chicago and its history. Many items in the costume collection were made by Chicago’s dressmakers, milliners and manufacturers. The holdings encompass garments worn by prominent Chicagoans and Americans, including personal items belonging to Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln and Michael Jordan’s basketball uniform.