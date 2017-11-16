CHILD’S PLAY: Returning to his roots in more than one way, Jason Wu is marking the 10th anniversary of his signature fashion label with five limited-edition dolls for select retailers.

Before he became an internationally recognized name, Wu started in design, making high-fashion collectible dolls for Integrity Toys’ Fashion Royalty brand in 2000. This time, he has decked out five dolls in miniature versions of runway looks from his archives. After selling out the first doll via Net-a-porter, the designer is unveiling two more with Bergdorf Goodman on Friday. But those two — one with a striped silk sweater and gaberdine pants and another with a gold lace embroidered blouse and silk chiffon skirt — have already sold out. “They don’t ever really have time on the shelves,” Wu said. “It’s really fun to seeing people have such a great reaction to it.”

Reproducing an exact replica of something that is full-size into a miniature silhouette was “definitely a skill” that Wu had to tap back into to translate the look, he said. “But the point of this project was that it was actually fun and really authentic to me and where I came from.”

Wu has designed customized dolls for Bergdorf’s in the past, as well as for Colette and other stores. Nordstrom will introduce the fifth doll in January. There are 200 units of each of the five dolls — all of which carry $225 price tags. “It’s a nice, fun and kind of tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate my new 10th anniversary by mixing the two together. Selling to retailers that usually don’t sell dolls seemed like an interesting way to encapsulate my career as a whole,” the designer said. “At a time when retail is changing, it’s important to offer things that are interesting. Also, around the holidays gift-giving is a big thing.”