Jason Wu is kicking off New York Fashion Week on Sunday with an in-person, socially distant runway show held at his Wu’s General Store concept.

Wu’s General Store concept is based on a 1950s-era utopian farmers’ market general store. It will feature thousands of items, such as fresh food and vegetables provided by The Chef’s Warehouse, which will later be donated to City Harvest to feed those in need.

“Mr. Wu’s General Store is my fantasy store,” Wu told WWD. “It’s so special because I love food.” During quarantine last year, Wu shared his love of food on Instagram by launching his @MrWuEats food diary.

Wu’s fall 2021 runway show will be produced by IMG Focus and will take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. He is one of the few designers putting on a live show this fashion week. His audience will be made up of roughly 20 to 25 people and the show will feature 30 models.

The designer’s show will be livestreamed exclusively by IMG on its NYFW.com website. Viewers can access the runway show livestream directly at nyfw.com/JasonWu-Feb2021 or through the Jason Wu Instagram page.

Read more here:

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Fall 2021

NYFW Is Going Virtual Again, Here’s How to Watch

Inauguration Fashion Designers Prepare for New York Fashion Week

WATCH: Stir Crazy: Cooking With Jason Wu