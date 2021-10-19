Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Campaign Outtake: Watch the New Footage

Tiffany & Co. have released an outtake from its “About Love” campaign starring Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles — now featuring a surprise guest star.

The jeweler unveiled a film today called “Date Night,” which shows the Carter family on an evening out in old-timey New York City. Jay-Z, wearing Jean Schlumberger’s signature “Bird on a Rock” brooch, and Beyoncé, in Schlumberger’s Ailsa diamond ring and ribbon fan earrings, ride through the city’s streets eating pizza and drinking champagne. Toward the short’s end, the couple’s eldest child Blue Ivy hops in the car to join her parents.

The short was directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton.

Tiffany continues to maximize the hype around its “About Love” campaign, which is the biggest celebrity ad campaign that the jeweler has pushed in recent years. The jeweler says that additional bonus films will be released over the upcoming months.

The jeweler declined to reveal how much the Carters were paid for their participation in the campaign when it came out in August.

In February, Tiffany & Co.’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton took a 50 percent stake in Jay-Z’s Champagne company, Armand de Brignac. And this past weekend, both Jay-Z and Beyoncé were present at Tiffany & Co.’s executive vice president of products and communication Alexandre Arnault’s second, grander wedding ceremony that was held in Venice, Italy.