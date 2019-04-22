Jayne Wrightsman, art benefactor and a fixture in New York’s social scene, died at the age of 99 in New York on Saturday.

The widow of Charles B. Wrightsman, an American oil executive who passed away in 1986, Wrightsman is best known for her support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the couple supported the Wrightsman Galleries of French Decorative Arts, which showcases pieces of fine art from 18th-century interiors and furnishings. They’ve also donated work from artists such as Claude Monet, Eugène Delacroix and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, among others.

Wrightsman was close friends with Jacqueline Kennedy and Annette de la Renta, wife of Oscar de la Renta. She was known for her elegant style, earning a spot on the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1965.

Click through the above gallery to see WWD’s archival photography of Wrightsman.

Read more here:

Christie’s S.I. Newhouse Art Collection Expected to Fetch $130 Million

“Camp: Notes on Fashion” Exhibit Presented in Milan

Ira Neimark, Retail Legend, Dies at 97

Friends and Family Remember the Life of Nicole Miller’s Bud Konheim

WATCH: Remembering Karl Lagerfeld’s Prolific Fashion Career